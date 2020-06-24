Black Parents of Arlington (BPA) was created in 2017 as a social advocacy group and safe space for black parents. Our goal is to improve the lives of Arlington’s black children. We represent different racial, socio-economic, religious and educational backgrounds. The one thing that we have in common is that we are all raising black children.

History has proved that when black Americans fight for civil and human rights, those efforts go a long way in helping all marginalized groups.

We need to create mechanisms of awakening — morally, spiritually and politically — that allow for significant movement on closing the same achievement and opportunity gaps that Arlington and Arlington Public Schools have attempted to close for decades.

The hard work of dismantling racism requires the acknowledgment that this country was born out of deliberate and strategic white supremacy designed to disempower people of color and create inequitable systems. You can’t fix something that you don’t acknowledge exists. We cannot talk about achievement or opportunity gaps without admitting to this as a community and working to disrupt these racist systems.

We need to be honest about why Arlington Public Schools data shows that 46 percent of white students are deemed gifted by the time they reach middle school, while only 21 percent of black children are. Further, we need to address the flaws in the system that result in a lower percentage of minority students enrolling in high-level classes, a higher number of minority students classified as special-needs and comparatively more severe punishments and discipline for students of color.

As parents, we want mandatory anti-racist and cultural competency training for teachers, more classroom teachers of color, an anti-racist curriculum, the addressing of discipline disparities and an emphasis on more mental health services for our most vulnerable children.

We need to have our children taught by educators who aren’t afraid to teach true history and have the cultural competency to create safe learning environments at our schools. African American and Native American history is American history and should be required. Black Americans invented jazz and soul and rock. Black Americans survived the horrors of the slave dungeons, the middle passage, slavery and Jim Crow. That our children are sitting in classrooms with their white counterparts is a testament to the resilience and brilliance of our people and our children.

We can no longer let our schools and criminal justice systems co-opt the excellence of black people, the indigenous and other people of color.

Being racist doesn’t always require intentionality. Being anti-racist always does. Anti-racism must be mindful. There’s something that white people, even the ones who believe that they hold no biases and that they wield no power, must admit to themselves and begin to identify. They are complicit, and even participatory, in the system of white supremacy. Individual white people may not believe they are, but their ability to tap into that system is always within reach. Arlington schools should be at the forefront of guiding white parents, teachers, administrators and staff toward an anti-racist perspective.

Our children are inundated with racism that white children have the privilege to overlook. As black parents, we do what we can to shield our children, but we need help. We need more trained social workers and psychologists. We need to examine the role of school resource officers in our secondary schools and whether they impose yet another danger to a space that is supposed to be safe.

When we dismantle structural racism in our public and private institutions, we also disrupt the concepts of homophobia, xenophobia, sexism and ableism and create safe spaces for everyone.

This is a daunting task, and we don’t envy the hard work ahead. Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Distinguished abolitionist Frederick Douglass is quoted as saying, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

We hope that together, the Arlington community can employ its exceptional talents and strengths to ensure black children receive the quality education they deserve so they can become the emerging leaders that they are destined to be.

