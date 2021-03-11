For the project team, rehabilitating the nearly 90-year-old stone arch structure was like restoring a priceless antique. The bridge’s life extended another 75 years, and the job was finished on time and on budget in December.
A few weeks later and 3,000 miles away, the collapse into the Pacific Ocean of a 150-foot portion of California’s Highway 1 near Big Sur after heavy rains became a striking juxtaposition.
Texas was brought to a standstill for more than a week in February when a deep freeze and snowstorms caused widespread power failures, broken water pipes and dwindling food supplies. The Post summarized it concisely, saying, “through it all, public infrastructure has proved unequal to the challenge of extreme winter weather.”
These events and similar ones in communities across the country offer stark reminders of the importance — and fragility — of the nation’s infrastructure systems.
Elected officials at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue are talking a lot about the need for long-term investment in highways, bridges and transit systems. President Biden is expected to discuss his infrastructure plans soon in an address to Congress.
The good news is the federal highway program is a success story. Under the current Fast Act, states have leveraged $200 billion in federal funds to support $340 billion in new highway and bridge program improvements over the past five years. This, in turn, allowed states to move forward with nearly 111,000 projects, according to Federal Highway Administration data.
The D.C. metropolitan area is full of real-world outcomes that are having positive impacts on motorists and businesses.
Virginia initiated 3,625 projects, including improvements to Interstate 395 ($602 million) and to Fairfax County’s Route 7 ($141 million). In Maryland, 760 projects included Route 404 widening on the way to the Eastern Shore ($135 million), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4) at Suitland Parkway ($90 million), and numerous bridge repairs or replacements on the Beltway ($84 million). D.C. officials moved on 215 projects, topped by the South Capitol Street Corridor ($549 million) and Interstate 295/Malcolm X Avenue Interchange Improvement ($138 million).
Despite the progress, the area’s road and transit needs are still immense, including the number of bridges that need to be repaired: Virginia (6,455), Maryland (1,646) and D.C. (123).
Funding under the Fast Act law expires on Sept. 30. Congress cannot wait. We need to build a more modern and resilient infrastructure to meet today’s challenges. We can and should be responsible with funding it.
A robustly funded, multiyear transportation investment bill will supercharge the nation’s long-term economic recovery and productivity post-pandemic.
Throughout the United States and here in the area, thousands of other worthy transportation improvement projects such as the Memorial Bridge are ready to become the next new symbols of progress that boost the economy and increase mobility. Congress and the president must demonstrate political courage and provide additional financial resources — to start these projects and get and keep the United States moving.
