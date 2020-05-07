But even strong leadership cannot keep the pandemic and its consequences entirely at bay, a fact made clear again when the District announced a dramatic decrease in projected revenue for the coming years. The numbers, grim by any measure, merely confirm what we’ve known: The District’s economy and budget are facing an extended period of pain.

AD

As we collectively struggle to cope with the dire economic ramifications of the coronavirus, the District must be careful not to balance the budget on the backs of schools and children, especially those most in need. Our elected leaders must provide significant funding to support students, especially students from low-income families and students of color, in the weeks, months and years ahead.

AD

Coronavirus-related school closures will lead to unprecedented “learning loss” that could reverberate for years. An analysis released in April predicts that this time away from school will result in thousands fewer D.C. students performing at grade level in math and reading. What’s more, students — especially at-risk students — have been disconnected from vital services to support their academic, social-emotional and even basic needs, such as food and health care. It would be unconscionable to put students anywhere other than the front of the line when considering next year’s budget priorities.

On Tuesday, the mayor is expected to release her proposed budget for fiscal 2021. The nonprofit I lead, Education Reform Now-DC, has joined other education advocates in calling for greater resources and flexibility for D.C. schools in response to this crisis. Our requests are straightforward: increase overall funding, increase funding for at-risk students, expand programs that provide mental-health and wellness services for students and families, and commit to smart, innovative policies that maximize the use of our publicly owned buildings for the benefit of public-school students.

AD

First, we urge Bowser to stand by her commitment to increase per-student funding by 4 percent. This is essential to ensure schools have the resources necessary to expand learning opportunities and critical student supports. Anything short of this promised investment will leave schools fewer resources with which to address exponentially greater challenges.

AD

Second, while all students have been negatively impacted by the crisis, the 47 percent of students we consider at-risk — students who are eligible for some public assistance programs, students experiencing homelessness, those within the foster care system and those over-age for their grade in high school — have been disproportionately affected. Now more than ever, we must provide greater per-pupil funding for these students. Furthermore, school leaders need the flexibility to determine how best to meet their students’ unique needs.

Third, we must acknowledge that schools offer more than academic instruction: They often serve as a haven from homes and communities affected by trauma. It is essential that we expand access to behavioral-health supports, mental-health professionals and trauma-informed instructional practices. We would be remiss to simply assume that the reopening of schools or the return to in-person instruction will suffice to adequately serve all students.

AD

Finally, the fiscal crisis necessitates inventive measures to save costs without cutting services. The District spends millions each year maintaining buildings or sections of buildings no longer used as schools. The District should lease these facilities to public charter schools, thereby recouping the proceeds rather than allowing the public charter schools’ facilities allowances to flow out of the public coffers. Likewise, co-locating public charter schools with schools operated by D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) could allow some of DCPS’ most under-enrolled campuses to receive additional resources in the form of rental proceeds, all without increasing the District’s overall budget. Perhaps most importantly, these measures would guarantee to thousands of public-school students something that is critical to their education: a safe environment conducive to learning. Rare are the opportunities to improve services while saving money; our leaders should jump at this chance.

AD

The coronavirus has negatively affected us in myriad ways, but we can and will prevail if we act smartly and strategically, prioritizing and investing in those most in need. Our students, especially those already facing the greatest obstacles to success, urgently need and deserve our support. I hope D.C. leaders acknowledge this reality and ensure that next year’s budget provides essential funding for children and families. By making the right choices now, we can prevent today’s health crisis from becoming tomorrow’s education crisis.

Read more:

AD