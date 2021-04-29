Over time, White people fled to the suburbs, and investment went with them. Black people remained behind, the poorest living in the city’s “Black Butterfly.” From 1950 to 2000, though the overall population decreased by about 30 percent, the percentage of Black residents increased from less than 25 percent to more than 64 percent. Baltimore, with a poverty rate now at about 22 percent, became a poor city in a very wealthy state.