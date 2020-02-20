Though advocates are pleased that after nine months, the board finally agreed to designate a small portion of Barry Farm to serve as “a meaningful commemorative site” for uplifting the history of its former residents, they have spent years pushing for something more than token recognition of this community’s value.

In 1941, Barry Farm Dwellings was carved out of a 375-acre area dedicated to promoting black land ownership in the wake of the Civil War. Many are familiar with the phrase “40 acres and a mule,” which proposed the redistribution of formerly white-owned land in the Southern Sea Islands, but it is only in the nation’s capital that a version of this plan was carried out. By purchasing land from the family of a white landowner named James Barry, and then financing the sale of one- to two-acre lots to some 270 black families over the next two years, our federal government came as close as it ever would to addressing the nation’s economic debt to people of African descent.

The area became home to Frederick Douglass and his sons Charles and Lewis, who held elective office during a brief period of home rule in the 1870s. Before the fear of black leadership led Congress to strip D.C. residents of its local government for a century, Lewis Douglass sponsored legislation outlawing racial discrimination by restaurants, theaters and hotels. As with so much of this history, these laws were forgotten by the early 20th century after being dropped from D.C. Code. It took a years-long campaign, led by Mary Church Terrell when she was nearly 90 years old, to finally get them reinstated in 1953.

In 1941, D.C.’s nascent housing authority used eminent domain to force 23 remaining land owners from their homes for the construction of Barry Farm Dwellings; as is commonly the case today, fewer than half of them would meet the authority’s criteria to become tenants “because of family composition” or being deemed “too high income.” To this day, the housing authority does not honor commitments to rehousing, and even when projects proceed as planned, it can take years before tenants are able come back.The historic landmark designation will ensure that even if most of Barry Farm’s former tenants never return to the site, at least some evidence of them and some evidence of their community will remain.

After about 10 months since the landmark nomination was filed, D.C.’s state historic preservation officer and members of the review board argued that the city’s need for more affordable housing overrode arguments for designating the entire site historic — the new development is slated to provide 1,100 total units, with about a third reserved for people who qualify for public housing and another third priced to attract residents earning less than the area median income, which is more than $120,000 a year for a family of four. With this in mind, extraordinary efforts were made by officials charged with promoting historic preservation to accommodate development plans that have not even been formally submitted or approved. Development plans are also decidedly not among the criteria meant to be considered when reviewing applications for historic designation. Yet in meeting after meeting, the developer contracted by the D.C. Housing Authority was asked about the number of units that would be sacrificed if the designation were approved. (In its own promotional materials, the developer also warned that a designation would result in the loss of some 400 affordable units.) Though clearly persuaded by the landmark nomination, the board ultimately designated only a small, isolated section of the proposed area, effectively eliminating the landmark’s connection to Barry Farm’s post-Civil War origins.

The redevelopment of Barry Farm, combined with numerous other projects underway in Anacostia, will ultimately serve to make the entire area more expensive and less accessible to most of the people who live there now. Though “affordable” housing is priced out of range for the vast majority of black Washingtonians, whose median income is just $42,000 for a family of four, it is being used as a cudgel to silence those who need housing the most. And, in this case, it was also deployed to erase their history.