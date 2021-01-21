The “Brood X” cicadas have spent the past 17 years underground, feeding on tree roots. Beginning around mid-May of this year, millions of nymphs will simultaneously emerge from the ground, latch on to trees or walls or whatever they can find, shed their exoskeletons and harden into adults over a period of about four to six days.

Then they’ll start flying around for about two to four weeks seeking mates. The mating will take place in the trees, and the females will lay eggs in the branches. After about 10 weeks, the eggs will hatch, the nymphs will drop to the ground and burrow in, and we won’t have to deal with them again until 2038.

But while the critters are out and about, things will get very, very buggy. They’ll make a lot of noise. And because they don’t have great vision or depth perception, they’ll zip around rather haphazardly. Unlike other flying insects, they don’t instinctively avoid bonking into humans. Because their wingspan can be up to three inches, this can be a bit unpleasant.

To be clear, cicadas don’t bite, and they’re not venomous. But they can startle the living daylights out of people — possibly even triggering heart attacks or traffic accidents — and grossing us out. The eggs can damage trees, and the bugs can cause stomach upset in pets who eat too many of them.

This year, they’ll be colliding with the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, nobody should be more afraid of these very visible-but-benign creatures than of the invisible-yet-deadly coronavirus.

However, the cicadas will diminish people’s willingness to spend time outdoors, just as we’ve come to view the outdoors as a relatively safe space pandemic-wise. Although a significant proportion of the human population is expected to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus by mid-May, we probably won’t be quite out of the woods yet.

Just when the weather will be ideal for outdoor dining, restaurants that survive the pandemic will have to rethink their setups yet again. While some hearty customers may be unfazed by the bugs, plenty of others will avoid eating outdoors given the threat of unwanted winged visitors plunging into their faces — or their food. We don’t know yet whether indoor dining in restaurants will be considered safe by mid-May.

Perhaps those plexiglass and plastic shower curtain shields now protecting against coronavirus transmission could perform double duty? With some outdoor netting as well? In any case, the cicadas should be taken into account in any planning. January is not too soon to be freaking out about — um, I mean brainstorming and mitigating for — this inevitability.

The bright side is that, unlike the coronavirus, we know that the cicadas will absolutely disappear around late June. Hopefully, by that point the coronavirus will be on the wane as well and we can finally exhale. Assuming, of course, that the murder hornets stay away.