This year, by the time the cherry blossom bloom peaked, the coronavirus had canceled National Cherry Blossom Festival events scheduled from March 20 to April 12. Nonetheless, many Washingtonians crowded the basin March 20 and 21 for the annual rite of spring. Believing the risk remained low or that, in the words of the president, the number of coronavirus cases would “within a few days . . . be down to close to zero,” they packed the sidewalks and streets around the basin.

Local officials, aware of the pandemic approaching the Washington area, placed limits on access to the trees and nearby parkland. Some people were upset about the restrictions, convinced they would not be vulnerable to the virus, that it was no worse than a cold or the flu, or even believing accounts that the pandemic was a “hoax.”

Just a week later, the District, Maryland and Virginia were on lockdown and the president acknowledged a different reality.

Missing the cherry blossom festivities is, of course, trivial compared with all the suffering and death caused by the virus, but those red spikes on the coronavirus feel like deadly little swords piercing the very heart of Washington. The spring flowers framing the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, the Capitol, the White House and other landmarks in Washington are a central part of this city’s identity.

In American culture, the cherry blossom symbolizes hope and the arrival of spring. The pandemic, however, underscores a different traditional emphasis in Japanese culture — life is ephemeral, like the cherry blossoms. Life and death are inseparable. The pandemic is a matter of life and death, and the limits on crowds and subsequent lockdowns are necessary to wage war on it.

The shock of this pandemic and the initial denial about its danger early in cherry blossom season make another tragic spring stand out in my memory. On Good Friday 1967, the funeral and burial of my father — Alfred Judson Force Moody — filled Arlington Cemetery, puncturing the flowery spell of the season. His death was a jolt that changed my reality and that of his family, friends and colleagues.

I consoled myself that Easter — hope — was on the horizon. This year, the White House initially wanted to fill the churches by Easter. It soon became evident that none of us would be able to go anywhere in big crowds without endangering lives. Had the nation been in denial on a biblical scale?

When my father died, many people, including me, could not believe it. He had been first in his class at West Point and risen through the ranks. A young general at 49, he had most recently worked as the military assistant to Defense Secretary Robert McNamara. His friends nicknamed him “Ace.” Daddy had been in Vietnam only a short time when he died from a heart attack. He recorded another first: first general to die in Vietnam.

My father has remained my hero, one of those who gave his all for the U.S. Army and for all of America. Unlike too many leaders today, he was honorable to the core. And so were most of those who served.

I am an aging foot soldier of a different sort. I worked as a career employee for seven secretaries of the interior. For more than two decades, the cherry blossoms and their adoring crowds were just a short walk from my office.

I especially remember a 2007 ceremony with Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne at the 17th-century Japanese stone lantern. Standing stoically at 8½ feet along the Tidal Basin, the lantern celebrates the gift of cherry trees from Tokyo to Washington in 1912 and the enduring friendship between Japan and the United States.

Sohma spoke with passion about her first visit to the Washington cherry trees. “You’ve taken good care of my father’s trees, and for that I am forever grateful,” she said. “How beautiful they are, and I know my father would be proud of your work.”

Like the cherry blossoms (and life), peace and beauty in Washington are ephemeral. What is here today is blown away tomorrow by the winds of war, political discord and now a global pandemic that requires us to isolate ourselves from family and friends and the cherry blossoms.

Today, the warriors on the front lines are medical personnel, soldiers, grocers, delivery personnel, truckers and many others keeping our services going and our food and other supplies coming. We need to change our social behavior for their sake and the sake of those vulnerable to this disease. Those of us who can stay home must do so. Saving lives is more important than the economy, but we must work to help those suffering from the loss of their paychecks or their businesses or the lack of sufficient income for medical needs, food and shelter.

Everywhere, Americans are helping: sewing masks, inventing or manufacturing ventilators, delivering meals to the homebound.

This unprecedented crisis requires action as well as hope, a new courage and compassion and cooperation.

Even after the blossoms have fallen, the cherry trees will live on, even as they did for two world wars and the 1918 flu pandemic. This, too, shall pass. Easter, Passover and other holy days and holidays are being observed in homes and online throughout the world. The stone lantern will be lit again in other years.