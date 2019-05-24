Marc Minsker is a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School.

On the southwest corner of Fort Reno Park in Tenleytown sits an empty and abandoned building. Built in 1937 and known as the Chesapeake House, this two-story, five-sided brick building is now a shell of its former self, with boarded-up windows and doors. Its rich and unique history, like Fort Reno itself, may not be known by many.

The Mattingly family lived in the structure during the last days of Reno City, the predominantly black neighborhood once located at Fort Reno until it was razed by unscrupulous land developers beginning in the late 1920s and continuing through the 1940s. The family sold the building to the federal government in 1950. The feds, in turn, rented the space to a plumbing store until 1976. Once the store vacated the premises, the Chesapeake House was converted into a youth activity center and meeting space for Neighborhood Planning Council #3, both of which provided valuable resources and opportunities for the local community beginning in 1976 and for the next 20 years.

Though the fate of the Chesapeake House has been uncertain in recent years, the National Park Service regained full ownership of the property in 2011. New real estate development in another part of Tenleytown, along the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, has led Urban Investment Partners to an agreement with NPS to rehab the dilapidated Chesapeake House as part of a community benefits package offered by these developers.

But what’s next for the house once it is renovated? Rock Creek Park Superintendent Julia Washburn has fortunately acknowledged that NPS is “committed to engaging all interested community members and stakeholders, including the [Advisory Neighborhood Commission] . . . in community meetings and forums” to best determine the future of the Chesapeake House. The first of these meetings occurred on May 21st with a variety of stakeholders in attendance. A larger community meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7.

The Chesapeake House has the potential to again serve as a valuable community space. It behooves the NPS and the ANC to listen to all community members and to redesign the Chesapeake House as a center for educational outreach, for improved park programs that can benefit the young and the old, and for displaying scholarly exhibits that fully tell the sordid and the sublime history of Fort Reno.