Public libraries have been moving toward a “big branch but not too many books” model for a long time. Statistics, however, suggest this approach has not reversed a long-standing decline in library use.

Prince George’s County has a number of smaller branches that offer services targeted to their communities. In the early 1990s, the county was facing a budget crisis, and libraries took a funding hit. Several branches were closed, including College Park in 1994.

I was taking classes at the University of Maryland at the time, and I sorely missed the little branch in the center of town. It was easy to get to and easy to use, unlike the university libraries, which were often overwhelming, crowded and inconvenient for simple tasks such as photocopying. There were other public libraries in the area, but none was as close or as convenient as the College Park branch.

Apparently, others felt the same way. College Park residents Jackie Kelly and Joe Smith decided to fill the void and offer a library to their community. Using space at the Church of the Nazarene on Rhode Island Avenue and with 800 donated books, Kelly and Smith opened the College Park Community Library on Feb. 22, 2012. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the privately run, grant-funded branch offers many of the services found at much bigger public libraries: story times for children, adult book discussion groups, a photography club, English language conversation groups, a film series, computers and computer classes, art and craft workshops, a knitting group and well-attended summer reading programs. Volunteers from the University of Maryland help run activities, and high school students volunteer and earn the service-learning credit hours they need to graduate.

Many of these activities are on hold because of the pandemic, but the photography club, art club and a Dr. Seuss program have continued with the help of Zoom. A note on the library’s Facebook page says the library staff continues to evaluate conditions month by month to determine a reopening date.

And the 800 books available on opening day have grown to more than 10,000. Not bad for a little library that operates on small grants from city government.

Privately run libraries are not the norm in the D.C. area, but in some states, “association” libraries provide services to many communities. In New Jersey, 45 cities and towns provide libraries through privately run associations, governed according to the state’s nonprofit corporation act. Almost all association libraries in New Jersey have a strong, working relationship with their county library or a network of cooperating libraries that allow for resource-sharing and other cost-saving measures.

Would such an approach work in larger metropolitan areas? Private-public partnerships have been growing in government for decades. Kelly said visitors to the College Park Community Library often say, “It’s just like the library I used when I was a child!” Making libraries an integral part of people’s lives may involve more than striking architecture and jazzy websites.

Sometimes good things do come in small packages.