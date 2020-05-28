As much as we yearn for a return to normal, a vaccine could be years off. Meanwhile, as the District begins to reopen, residents will figure out how to return to work and school.

The coronavirus’s particularly infectious nature will force people to make hard choices. Many will feel uncomfortable riding public transit and will seek alternatives. For elderly and health-compromised residents, doctors may recommend against public transit entirely. As a result, many may find cars to be their safest option.

But returning to a car-centric city is dangerous on several levels, and it may even exacerbate inequality.

For those who have to drive, congestion will be worse. More cars also means more pollution, which contributes to covid-19 health complications.

Asthma is linked to traffic-related pollution. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from covid-19. One in 6 D.C. residents has asthma already, including 14 percent of children.

Furthermore, increasing car dependence will threaten the city’s ability to meet its climate goals. The mayor’s pledge of carbon neutrality by 2050 can’t be met without ramping up our use of emissions-free transportation. Like many other issues, the District’s vulnerability assessment shows that its poorest residents will suffer the worst impacts of climate change.

The school system is another aspect of mobility that requires careful attention. Because of the lottery system that incentivizes choice, 43 percent of D.C. Public Schools students already travel to school by car, a number likely to only go up unless parents and children have other alternatives.

But we don’t have to accept cars and public transit as the only options for getting around the District. Cities around the world are recognizing that the pandemic doesn’t have to mean a return to a car-centric lifestyle; in fact it could mean exactly the opposite.

D.C.’s transportation response to this crisis, on the other hand, has been lackluster at best and dangerous at worst. Until recently, according to Street Justice, the mayor has supported only limited street closings on remote roadways and a small number of temporarily protected sidewalks. Meanwhile, speeding is on the rise, and, so far this year, 10 people have died in traffic-related crashes.

But there are reasons for hope. The ReOpen DC recommendations, created with input from D.C. residents, suggest spurring economic activity by identifying “select streets to close off to cars and convert to outdoor seating and retail space.” D.C. Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) have pushed for more aggressive action to open streets and build protected bike lanes and safe pedestrian infrastructure, both now and before the pandemic. And, on Wednesday, the mayor said she is “launching a process” to look at opening streets. With strong and swift action from the mayor, the full council and residents, the city can build on its previous successes in moving to a healthier, safer, more sustainable future.

We can use this unprecedented moment to close streets, build protected bike lanes and expand sidewalks. We can support workers and families by investing in safer biking and pedestrian infrastructure around the city that in turn will usher in health improvements.

We can create a safer D.C. for those who must drive by making it clear which spaces are for cars and which are for bicycles — and for those who rely on public transit, helping ensure buses and trains aren’t as crowded, protecting transit employees and riders. And we can ensure equity factors into transportation decisions by making the voices of marginalized communities and essential workers central to the discussion.

We can reimagine how our city moves and protect our residents.

The writer lives in Ward 4.

