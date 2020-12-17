Though I have heard that sound many times, that day, just three days after Thanksgiving, I reached a different level of anger, sadness and frustration. I immediately welled up with tears and confusion. I always feel blessed, happy and overjoyed during this time of year. It seemed as though things were peaceful and life could go on in this coronavirus pandemic. Hoping for a cure, I was feeling that as long as I stayed home when I could and wore a mask when I went out, I would be okay.

Maybe it was because I had learned a few days earlier that one of my former students had been murdered. Then the memory of losing almost 10 former students from my old charter school came rushing back. Or maybe it was seeing young and old boys and men standing on a corner doing absolutely nothing, many without masks. Or because I have been seeing grown women and men laid out on the concrete, sleeping off drugs.

I am tired, and I don’t know what to do. I am scared for my young people and the direction they are heading, and I don’t know what to do. I am hurting for my people, and I don’t know what to do. I am confused and conflicted, and I don’t know what to do.

I go back to a social understanding that slavery was not 1,000 years ago and to all the psychological trauma and ideological bull that comes with being an oppressed people. My mind extends to how police have constantly and unapologetically taken their fear and frustration out on us as a people. Yet it still does not curb the feeling and fear of this hopeless mentality for my people.

I hear young Black men tell me they are not concerned about what their lives are going to be because they will probably be dead before they are 21. I hear young people say they don’t care about anything but that guap (money). It’s disheartening. Though racial injustice is finally being confronted, the most divisive president in our history, with his abhorrent, racist mentality, just received more than 74 million votes.

It’s hard to put into words how hurt I am feeling now. I am 50 years old and live in a dichotomy between the utopia that I desire and the reality of this world.

As I listened to the sounds of police cars speeding to the area where the shots rang out, and helicopters following within minutes, my heart sank, and I sat there and thought, “What if that was another one of my students or a baby shot in the crossfire?” What the hell would I do?

I heard it again. Another sequence of gunshots, apparently a little farther away. I wonder, will it ever stop? The sounds of ambulances rushing toward death because the richest, most powerful nation in the world is afraid to slow the sale of guns because people want to get rich and lean on the crutch of the Second Amendment.

I am tired of the sound of gunshots, the smell of gun smoke, crying mothers and grieving families, as I am tired of politicians playing politics for reelection. We have to make a real change.

I am asking everyone in Ward 7 to stand up and take back control of their neighborhood. I no longer want to see an advisory neighborhood commissioner only when it comes time for reelection. I no longer want to see a suited-up D.C. Council member making policies for us when he hasn’t been out here to find out what the real needs are.

I don’t have the answers, but I do know where we are is not where we want to be. We have a rich history and culture that beg for us to take control. It’s up to us to direct, star in and create our own future.

The government bears a large portion of the responsibility, so we must demand equality and an even playing field. We must demand a path for reparations. We must demand criminal justice reform.

But we also must demand respect for ourselves and those around us.

I am tired, but I am not too tired to see if my neighbor needs help. I am not too tired to fight for our young Black boys and girls. I am not too tired to clean up my neighborhood. I am not too tired to look out for injustice for all people. I am not too tired to stop fighting. I will not allow myself to become complacent and complicit in this fight. I cannot call myself a strong Black man if I am too tired to fight.

Stand up with me and fight. Help me. Keep pushing and keep fighting for all that is right. We will get there.