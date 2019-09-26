AD

AD

For those of us who have witnessed or experienced gun violence firsthand, the trauma is compounded when we witness it again and again in our communities.

Over the years, I’ve experienced vicarious trauma from threats of gun violence because I work with people affected by domestic violence. I could tell you that the risk of lethality increases by 500 percent when an abuser has access to guns, or I could tell you that I worked at a shelter where a woman was shot and killed by her partner outside our door in front of her two young children. She had reported that he had access to guns, but that was not taken as seriously as it should have been. At another program, an abuser showed up at the shelter with a shotgun to threaten his wife into coming back.

And then, there are everyday stories of gun violence. Consider, for example, my friend Greg Jackson’s story. He was shot while walking to his car in the Shaw neighborhood. Instead of receiving immediate care from a trauma surgeon, he was met by three investigators in the emergency room eager to interrogate him, impeding his access to care. This near-fatal gunshot wound damaged two arteries and left him nearly bleeding to death, resulting in six months of recovery and a lifetime of trauma. He recalls a nurse in the trauma unit saying that every day, she witnessed young black men come in with serious gun wounds and then walk back into the same neighborhoods alone.

AD

AD

We as a society are neglecting the trauma of gun violence and the cycle of violence that often follows.

About 500 D.C. residents are shot each year, but the resources to address this crisis are being far outpaced by the intensifying violence hurting our city. Meanwhile, the District has more than two dozen law enforcement agencies within its jurisdiction. A lot of resources are required to sustain these law enforcement agencies. Yet, little is directed to intervention and prevention efforts to address gun violence in the District.

As it stands, the District has seen 129 homicides so far in 2019.

In communities of color, gun violence is also often compounded by other forms of violence such as unemployment, housing insecurity, poverty, gentrification and a lack of access to resources. The District is no exception. Imagine what it would be like to funnel resources to address housing insecurity and poverty that disproportionately affect black and brown communities instead of into massive law enforcement responses to incidents of violence after the fact?

AD

AD

We all deserve a safe place to call home and safer communities to live, work and raise our families in. No one should have to experience or witness gun violence, yet it’s too common an occurrence in many communities. It shouldn’t be, though, because those of us who work on gun-violence prevention know that there are evidence-based programs such as Cure Violence and Pathways Program that have proved to decrease rates of violent crimes and shootings. There are only 26 trained and paid “violence interrupters” in the District, a rapidly growing city with more than 700,000 residents. This year, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) committed to increasing police presence in the city by an additional 150 officers. Why not invest in increasing the number of violence interrupters in every ward to prevent violence?

We can start by investing in organizations built by and for people of color and the communities where we live and work. These organizations, such as the Community Justice Action Fund, are transforming the way we address gun violence — by building a powerful movement of those most affected by it, people like my friend Greg. Together, we’re prioritizing community-based solutions, nonviolent accountability and intervention free from the trauma of law enforcement.

Read more:

The Post’s View: The fatal shooting of an 11-year-old is unimaginable

The Post’s View: A 14-year-old was fatally shot in D.C. For what?

Colbert I. King: There may be peace on Earth somewhere. But there’s murder in D.C.

Phil Mendelson: D.C. police need help in combating gun use

Alexandra M. Lord: An 18-year-old was murdered on our lawn. Two years later, it is still unsolved.

AD