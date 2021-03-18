There has been a lot of spin coming from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee that DCPS has “reopened strong.” This is a farce at best, an insult at worse. From where we sit, it’s a baldfaced lie. Our eighth-grade daughters have zero opportunities for in-person instruction.

Our sons in fourth and fifth grade attend John Eaton Elementary, where just 77 children in a population of 450 are permitted to even walk into the building. Most of those 77 are still taught by staring at a screen.

This flies in the face of what President Biden said in announcing his directive that pharmacies give vaccine priority to teachers immediately: “Let’s treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is.” That message has thus far been lost on the leadership of the nation’s capital, though some have insulated their own families from the fallout, with a mayor easing the way.

The highest-ranking education official in D.C., Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn, sends his own children to the private Washington International School, which — with the mayor’s support — long ago reopened, along with the city’s other elite private schools.

How can the deputy mayor for education empathize with DCPS families?

The mayor somehow finds leadership and flexibility when it benefits the city’s elite private schools. Independent schools are exempt from the D.C. Health Department’s mandate of six feet of separation and limited cohort groups of 11 children for in-person learning. What possible rationale could there be to not extend that flexibility to DCPS schools, whose buildings and teaching staff already are constrained?

Despite the second-highest per-pupil expenditure of any major school district in the country, and with the chancellor and deputy mayor for education collectively commanding about $430,000 in salary, D.C.’s leadership nonetheless has failed to develop and implement a comprehensive reopening plan for the 51,000 children in its public schools. Worse, they don’t seem that interested in trying.

Last summer, D.C.’s reopening metrics were so favorable that a return to hybrid in-person learning — at a minimum — seemed an obvious first step. The mayor did not engage with the teachers union, school leaders and other stakeholders. She eventually bowed to pressure, and public schools stayed shuttered.

So began the all-virtual school year. Wednesdays that had been set aside for cleaning buildings in a hybrid model were artfully rebranded as “asynchronous learning,” i.e., a day in which children in grades five and up are simply not taught. Twenty percent of a week of instruction, just gone.

Fast forward, and D.C. easily clears the community benchmarks put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to return to in-person learning as long as other preventive measures are adopted. Even at the worst moments of the pandemic, D.C. never exceeded the 50 person per 100,000 indicator of community spread.

Yet as we head into Term 4, the chancellor and mayor make clear they have no intention of doing more to meet this moment. Bowser plans to open restaurants, bars and movie theaters at 25 percent capacity, and yet our middle- and high schoolers may be offered exactly one in-person class a week. Elementary school is a wee bit better but, because of restrictions, not everyone who wants to return to in-person instruction will be able to.

We don’t begrudge those families who want to stay virtual. And many with the means are fleeing to private schools. We have heard applications were up by 30 percent, further draining the public schools.

Meanwhile, we sit back and watch as other big cities with even more children listen to the science and figure out how to open school doors. New York paved the way. But now there is Chicago and Philadelphia. Pennsylvania began vaccinating all teachers and school workers beginning this month with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

We now have science on our side. We also have a White House willing to put its money where its mouth is. So why is the nation’s capital stuck in 2020 as more than 50,000 children pay an immeasurable price?

