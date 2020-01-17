Outcomes are even bleaker for “at-risk” students — students who are homeless, in foster care or behind a grade in high school or whose family receives financial assistance — roughly 45 percent of the District’s 100,000 students. On PARCC, a staggering 80 percent of at-risk students are below proficiency in literacy, and nearly 85 percent are nonproficient in mathematics. The “at-risk” four-year high school graduation rate stands at 58 percent.

We have a moral obligation to do more and act faster for all students — but especially our most vulnerable — and this must start with larger investments in our schools. Roughly 15 percent of last year’s $15.5 billion budget went toward education. Though significant, these investments were insufficient in fully meeting the needs of our most vulnerable school communities and students. We can do better. I recommend investing in three critical areas.

1. Increase the Uniform Per Student Funding Formula (UPSFF) and “at-risk” weight to meet Adequacy Study recommendations.

The 2013 D.C. Education Adequacy Study provides annual cost estimates for educating the District’s students and recommends annually increasing the UPSFF — the foundational amount D.C. spends to educate each student. Though the District has increased the UPSFF over the past five years, it still remains far below the Adequacy Study’s recommended levels.

Accounting for inflation, the District underspends by roughly $1,000 on each student and provides schools roughly 40 percent less in supplemental “at-risk” funding than the Adequacy Study recommends. Meeting recommended foundational funding for our students would cost nearly $90 million. Meeting recommended “at-risk” supplemental funding would be an additional $65 million.

These investments would translate to more teachers and desperately needed supports such as reading specialists, counselors, nurses and textbooks.

2. Increase critical supports for D.C.’s homeless youths

According to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, 7,728 students experienced homelessness in the 2018-2019 school year. For many of our homeless youths, needed supports and resources begin and end at school — and the availability and impact of said resources vary because of inadequate funding.

Fortunately, the District is establishing a short-term family housing program in each ward. These facilities will provide wraparound services and resources to help residents who have fallen on hard times. Anecdotal reports suggest these supports are largely directed toward students’ parents or guardians rather than the students themselves. Given the growing complexities of an increasingly siloed education sector and the need for support personnel with the capacity to provide specialized resources to homeless students, at a minimum we should invest in children’s service coordinators at every facility. The salaries and necessary training and support across the city would cost roughly $1.5 million.

3. Increase funding for early-childhood education and health services

Research has repeatedly affirmed the importance of early-childhood education, showing that as early as kindergarten we see gaps in students’ learning and performance — these gaps often widen over time and straddle racial and socioeconomic lines. Thanks to our universal prekindergarten offerings, the District is a leader in the nation for the number of 4- and 5-year-olds enrolled in school. The Birth-to-Three for All DC Act of 2018 ensures even children younger than 3 have the educational and health supports to thrive. Last year’s budget invested $16 million to support the law. Those funds will help establish networks to connect families to community and health resources, increase child-care subsidy reimbursement payments to meet the cost of care so that early education options are extended to more low-income families and more.

Advocates are pushing for a little more than $40 million in next year’s budget to improve the quality of early-childhood education programs, increase compensation for early-childhood educators and expand health programs targeted to families with infants and toddlers.

Totaling roughly a $200 million increase spent on our schools, a mere 1.25 percent of our overall budget, these investments would have a significant impact on our most vulnerable students. To put these recommendations into perspective for those with sticker shock, recall, for instance, the roughly $180 million added by the District to Metro just a few years ago. Large investments have been and should be proposed for the advancement of our city — especially when the District ends the year with a surplus.

What better way to reflect the District’s values and our unwavering commitment to educational equity than doubling down on our support for our most vulnerable students in the next budget?