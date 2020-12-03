AD

In 2016, the D.C. Council passed a bill that limits the application of the doctrine of contributory negligence for a class of vulnerable users. Since the promulgation of the 2016 bill, the identified class of vulnerable users will be barred from recovery only if their actions are found to be greater than 50 percent of the cause of their injuries. If not, vulnerable users will be able to collect the full amount of damages that are proved in court by a preponderance of the evidence.

In 2019, the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan D.C. wrote to D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), suggesting that the council should pause before adding scooter users to the definition of “vulnerable user,” but only until D.C.’s regulatory agencies had an opportunity to create a regulatory scheme governing the use of scooters.

Scooters burst onto D.C.’s transportation scene rather unannounced. We stand by our decision that in 2019 the proper approach was to pause and allow city regulators to do their jobs.

Since we took that position, the D.C. Council and regulators have passed legislation and regulations aimed at defining and limiting the way a scooter can be used on D.C. streets and sidewalks. Consequently, our association urged passage of the bill that would add scooter users to the definition of “vulnerable users.”

More important, though, our association remains of the opinion that scooter providers should insure scooter riders and pedestrians with coverage that can be used when a rider or pedestrian is injured. Our transportation system in D.C. has changed over the past few years. Since the introduction of readily available bike and scooter rentals, these modes of transportation have become omnipresent. With that development comes the exposure to serious injuries, warranting proper protections under the law.

A Post article reported that “the use of shared bikes and e-scooters jumped 60 percent from 2018 to 2019 in the United States. . . . During that time, the number of scooter-related crashes exploded, too. E-scooters sent 29,600 riders to the emergency room last year, up from 15,500 the year prior. And the rides have been linked to multiple deaths.”

D.C.’s commuters rely on these new forms of transportation. And D.C. leaders are to be commended for creating an environment that encourages the use of these modes of transportation that make our city more pedestrian-friendly and encourages people to get out of their cars. But many users of these bikes and scooters have no homeowner’s or automobile insurance to provide coverage for themselves or, perhaps more important, those they might injure.

The D.C. Council should immediately consider legislation that would require bike and scooter rental companies to provide a minimum amount of insurance coverage to renters, which would protect the renters and those injured by a scooter or bike user. Without this coverage, those who miss work, lose income and incur medical bills may have no means of redress when injured through no fault of their own. This is not a hypothetical scenario; it is a real public-policy problem with serious consequences to crash victims. Indeed, members of our association have represented pedestrians catastrophically injured by scooter riders, and without a requirement that scooter operators carry adequate coverage, there is very little chance that crash victims will be made whole.

If D.C. wants to protect scooter riders, adding them to the definition of “vulnerable user” is a great start. The Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. supports it. But true and appropriate protection can be realized only through a mandate that rental companies provide insurance coverage to both renters of shared bikes and e-scooters and innocent pedestrians.