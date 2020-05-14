As a result, members of my union, UFCW Local 400, who stock shelves, clean the aisles, unload deliveries, fill prescriptions and check customers out at Giant, Kroger, Safeway, Shoppers and other chains are getting sick. Tragically, at least two have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. This is unacceptable. And entirely preventable.

Every governor and the D.C. mayor must designate grocery, pharmacy and food-processing workers as first responders and limit stores to no more than 10 customers per 10,000 square feet, with a maximum of 50 people in any store at the same time.

The first-responder designation needs to include guaranteed free, universal testing and treatment for every worker. With universal testing, infected workers will know to stay home and avoid spreading the disease to co-workers and customers. Many retailers provide 14 days of paid sick leave only to employees diagnosed with covid-19. Without testing, there is no diagnosis. And most workers cannot afford to miss a single day’s pay, much less two weeks.

The first-responder designation must also guarantee grocery workers masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. While most jurisdictions now require grocery workers to wear face masks, employers do not have to provide them, and forcing front-line workers to find and pay for them is just wrong.

Additionally, the first-responder designation needs to guarantee free child care, which enables grocery employees to show up for work when schools are closed.

There is ample precedent for this move. The governors of Minnesota and Vermont recently designated grocery and food workers as first responders. Massachusetts, which designates grocery workers as essential, provides these employees access to priority coronavirus testing sites the state has set up.

To be fair, many of our elected officials have taken positive steps. For example, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) issued an executive order limiting the number of customers in stores, providing masks and gloves to employees and establishing hourly disinfecting procedures for self-checkouts, carts and baskets, as well as requiring customers to wear masks. She also recently opened testing sites for grocery workers and other essential employees. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order requiring shoppers and workers to wear face masks and requiring employers to make hand-washing stations available to employees at least once every 30 minutes. He also classified all “food distributors and suppliers” as “essential persons,” making them eligible for access to free child-care services.

These moves are welcome but insufficient. First-responder designation is the only way to provide the protection needed by our essential grocery workers and their customers.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has taken no steps to protect grocery workers. And West Virginia went the opposite direction, overriding previous guidance to add 50 percent more foot traffic in that state’s stores, endangering everyone.

If we had a normal, functioning federal government, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would have implemented strict standards for all grocery employers. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have implemented universal testing, prioritizing front-line workers such as grocery employees.

But with President Trump’s refusal to accept responsibility for anything, it is up to governors and mayors to fill the gap.

The scene in most grocery stores today is chaotic. Many shelves are depleted because of supply chain problems and customer hoarding. Customers are frazzled and anxious, don’t always adhere to social distancing and sometimes take out their frustration on employees. The situation is even worse in nonunion stores such as Walmart and Whole Foods. And the lack of testing leaves everyone vulnerable, with workers fearful that every encounter might not just cause them to get sick but also transmit the coronavirus to their families.

Rather than giving grocery workers lip service by calling them heroes, let’s actually do something to protect their health. That’s what the first-responder designation will do. What are our elected officials waiting for?

