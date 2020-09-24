Despite this rhetoric, Bowser emboldens police officers to commit acts of violence by opposing progressive change to policing procedure, refusing to hold police officers accountable for their violence and fighting to increase the Metropolitan Police Department’s budget, even in the face of the department’s frequent and systemic racism.

AD

AD

Bowser opposes legislation that would implement progressive change to policing. This summer, when negotiating the emergency police reform legislation that passed unanimously through the D.C. Council, the mayor’s office refused to sign a version that included several more progressive clauses, including one that would have required officers to have probable cause to legally use force in arrests. The mayor ultimately signed a more moderate version into law.

In spite of the modest policy improvements that came from the emergency legislation, Bowser’s administration refuses to hold officers accountable when they violate the emergency legislation. The law bans the use of “any chemical that can rapidly produce sensory irritation or disabling physical effects in humans” for the purposes of breaking up protests. Just a few days before her speech at the Democratic convention, D.C. police officers responded to protesters by using pepper spray and “kettling,” a controversial form of crowd control that confines protesters, making it difficult for them to leave and easier for officers to make arrests. When asked about the use of such tactics on protesters, Kevin Donahue, the interim city administrator and the former deputy mayor for public safety and justice, commended the actions, saying the police “effectively” and “tactically” contained protesters.

During her convention speech, Bowser called for a “reimagining of a nation.” But what does that mean to a mayor who argues that any cuts to traditional forms of policing will result in increased crime in D.C.?

AD

AD

At the end of July, the D.C. Council attempted to cut $15 million from the Metropolitan Police Department’s budget of more than $500 million. The council wanted to divert these funds to violence interruption programming housed in agencies such as the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. Bowser was so vehemently opposed that she called upon the city’s independent chief financial officer to audit the proposal.

As April Goggans, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, told WTOP in August “During all of these protests, Mayor Bowser was gutting the budget of violence interruption, violence prevention, and adding money to the police budget. Despite what they say in the news, if Black Lives Matter, they wouldn’t keep funding the agency and the practices that actively harm Black people.”

Neither the yellow paint that spells “Black Lives Matter” on the asphalt on 16th Street NW nor the renaming of “Black Lives Matter Plaza” will end police violence or make Black folks in D.C. safer. When protesters used the same bright yellow paint to write on the street of Black Lives Matter Plaza that “Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police,” the second half of the equation was paved over.

AD

AD

Far from listening to calls from Washingtonians to divest from the police and reinvest in community care and violence interruption programming, Bowser supports increasing the amount of taxpayer dollars spent on policing. This year she called for a 3 percent, or $18 million, increase in the D.C. police budget. Protests against police violence in D.C. have continued steadily for more than three months, only redoubling in recent weeks after the fatal shooting of Deon Kay. This summer, more than 500 people signed up to testify at the D.C. police budget hearing. While only 90 were able to testify because of time constraints, nearly all of them argued in favor of decreasing the police budget to provide funding for other much-needed public services. Bowser has not listened.

By the end of the year, the D.C. Police Reform Commission will release recommendations on reforming policing in the District. When the commission does so, we must fight to make sure those recommendations are implemented by Bowser and other elected officials.

In an essay published posthumously this past summer, the late congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) wrote: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act.” We must continue to actively apply pressure to our elected officials and hold them accountable to make meaningful change — not political performance. As Christy E. Lopez, co-chair of the commission and a Post contributing columnist, said, when the panel’s recommendations are released, Washingtonians must “give themselves permission to push for these changes. Because . . . it is a special moment in time and we have the opportunity to make tremendous change . . . that will save lives and change systems.”