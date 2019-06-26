Stephen A. Hansen is chair of the Committee of 100 on the Federal City, the District’s oldest, nonprofit planning advocacy organization.

The nation’s most admired yet chronically underfunded federal agency is proposing changes to the Georgetown segment of the C&O Canal that are, at best, well intentioned but ill advised.

The National Park Service is shopping a plan, masterminded by the Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID), around town to turn the familiar canal segment between Rock Creek and the Key Bridge into what is arguably a glorified “tot lot” — a D.C. version of the wildly popular Manhattan High Line. The reference is not accidental. The BID hired James Corner Field Operations (the High Line designer) to hatch the design. The proposal “reimagines” our familiar locks, towpath and canal by planting untold numbers of perennial flower beds, wildflower meadows and groves of trees and peppering the canal banks with patios, conversation pits, lounging hammocks over the water and even floating meeting docks on the canal itself.

Not even the historic towpath (along which countless generations of mules lumbered) is safe. Shopping-mall-quality paving of the 190-year-old dirt paths is now proposed. The BID and Park Service’s purported rationale is increasing public access, visitation and enjoyment of the one-mile segment. Who could oppose?

But what is imagined is so over-the-top and out of character with the canal that the current proposal must be dialed back — significantly.

Begun under President John Quincy Adams, the C&O Canal is a national treasure. Those of us old enough remember Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas’s 1954 campaign to save it. Declared a national monument in 1961 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and added to the National Park System in 1971, the canal is a rare survivor of our republic’s early industrial past. It is, by nature, gritty and industrial. It is neither a city park nor a playground; not a parcourse nor a gym.

The National Park Service and the Georgetown BID have lost their way — excessively deferring to local economic and tourism interests. It’s time to rethink this proposal from scratch. The canal is too important. Past and future generations depend on us to get it right.