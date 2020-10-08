Much of the media discourse on the issue was driven by the opinions of those who don’t live in Ward 7, and it didn’t focus much on actual Ward 7 residents, which I found dismaying. Some Ward 7 political leaders were quoted both in support and opposition by news reporting; these officials are longtime community leaders, and their work for the ward should be commended, but three elected officials’ opinions are hardly a representative sample of ordinary residents.

Anecdotal sound bites and convenient policy narratives might make for good news articles, but they are not necessarily representative of how an ordinary person feels. The only way for D.C. policy leaders and the news media to know how an ordinary Ward 7 resident feels is through a representative survey. I have conducted and coordinated just that: a survey of Ward 7 registered voters.

The results of my survey are clear and unequivocal: A large majority of Ward 7 registered voters support the streetcar extension, and this support is consistently strong across all demographic groupings. Overall, 61.9 percent of Ward 7 voters support the extension, compared with only 27.6 percent who oppose the project. Additionally, every demographic grouping in the survey reported net-positive support for the project. The streetcar would also likely be used quite frequently by residents, with 13.9 percent stating they would use it daily, and 19.2 percent stating they would use it weekly.

Over the summer, several policy leaders attempted to pit funding for the streetcar against funding for public housing improvements, arguing that the streetcar was siphoning funds from a better cause. Although funding housing improvements should be a top priority, and housing is a dire need, pitting investments in low-income communities against each other is reminiscent of the scarcity politics that typically comes from the Republican Party, not D.C.’s supposed progressive leadership. It’s the type of paternalistic politics that says low-income communities deserve only one type of investment and that it’s lower-income people who need to tighten their belts, not the wealthy in Georgetown. This scarcity politics is not what I expect from my at-large council members, and more important, it’s not what Ward 7 voters want. The progressive way to fund both projects would be to tax the rich.

And my survey found that this is exactly what Ward 7 residents prefer. Ward 7 residents’ most preferred method for funding public housing is through increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations. When presented with five options to fund public housing improvements, 52.5 percent said taxing the rich was their preferred method, which was a full 30.7 points above the next option. Cutting the public transportation budget to pay for public housing was one of the least preferred options, with only 3.9 percent of respondents choosing that option.

It’s clear from the survey that Ward 7 voters support the streetcar extension. The extension is something that has been promised to Ward 7 residents for a decade, and just when D.C. is on the precipice of fulfilling its commitment, several D.C. Council members are champing at the bit to defund it. The streetcar project is a symbolic and literal way to further connect Ward 7 to the rest of the District, and it’s a moral, economic and social imperative that the District keep its promise to Ward 7.

The point of my poll was to get input from as many Ward 7 residents as possible; the more people asking Ward 7 residents what they think, the better.