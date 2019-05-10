Douglas Stewart is transportation co-chair of the Virginia Sierra Club and a member of the Champions Council of the Coalition for Smarter Growth.

Once again, Virginia leaders have found a way to generate new revenue for transportation. But without stronger accountability mechanisms, these new funds could easily make our transportation problems worse.

This year, after state legislators could not agree on how to fund improvements to Interstate 81, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) solved the problem for them. The governor sent back amendments to I-81 legislation to increase gas taxes in the corridor, along with truck registration fees, road taxes and diesel taxes. The amended bill is now law.

The increases are expected to provide about $150 million annually to improve I-81. The rest of the funding, about $130 million, will be distributed to transportation projects in other parts of the state. This includes about $40 million in the Interstate 95 corridor and $20 million for regional transportation projects in Northern Virginia. These funds can be renewed indefinitely, even after the I-81 improvements are completed, and that’s worrisome because of the potential absence of adequate oversight and prioritization with public input.

This is only one of several new injections of transportation dollars in recent years. A 2013 transportation law significantly increased statewide transportation aid and provides more than $250 million annually for Northern Virginia. Public-private partnerships are investing billions of dollars in highway expansion in the Interstate 66 and 95 corridors, with some bus transit, as well.

But more money alone won’t solve our transportation challenges. It has to be tied to better land-use decisions that expand our housing and transportation choices.

A lack of transportation choices is at the core of our challenges with congestion, mobility and reliable access to jobs and services. For residents and commuters in most of Northern Virginia, driving is the only viable option. Our reliance on one mode of travel is also at the heart of our problems with pollution and global warming. Transportation is the leading contributor to greenhouse-gas emissions in Virginia.

Fundamentally, our transportation problems are a result of shortsighted land-use decisions that have separated housing, jobs and services. New transportation projects can actually make our problems with congestion and mobility worse if they simply focus on expanding road capacity. Bigger and wider roads lead to more driving and development, and fill up within a few years, leaving people even farther from jobs and services.

The good news is that the solutions are all around us — in areas as varied as the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor in Arlington and downtown Manassas, and Tysons and Loudoun Station along the Silver Line. Building mixed-use, walkable and bike-able communities near transit generates economic growth and expands transportation choices.

Better land-use decisions that connect jobs, housing and services are also the most fiscally responsible transportation solutions. Focusing growth in mixed-use communities near transit reduces the need for expensive new transportation projects. A 2017 analysis by a National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board task force found that balanced land use connecting jobs and housing was among the most effective approaches to relieving traffic congestion in the metropolitan region.

Virginia has made major strides in recent years to create a more efficient transportation network that provides more travel choices and encourages better land use. The state has implemented the Smart Scale program to evaluate transportation investments according to their cost- benefit performance. In Northern Virginia and other urbanized areas of the state, the evaluation takes into account coordination of transportation and land use. The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) has also adopted a scoring system for funding road, transit, pedestrian and bicycle projects.

We need to apply Smart Scale’s transparent scoring and accountability mechanism to allocating the new funds for improvements along I-95. We should also strengthen the connection of these funds under both Smart Scale and the NVTA to better land-use decisions that create vibrant, walkable and bike-able communities and provide people with more choices in how they get around.

The problem is not that we don’t have enough money for transportation. The problem is our land use, and the solutions must begin with more efficient land use that will make our communities more economically competitive and better places to live and work.