This may very well be the year that the results of a presidential election are challenged by an incumbent. There’s even talk among lawmakers about how to handle the peaceful transfer of power if the election is declared illegitimate by the president.

This surreal conversation didn’t happen by accident. It is the direct result of a campaign to subvert and undermine the very democratic institutions that have allowed our nation to function for nearly two and a half centuries. Put more bluntly: Corruption led us to this moment.

Corruption comes in many forms. Lackadaisical campaign finance laws that make average citizens feel powerless against special interests. An antiquated electoral system that sometimes doesn’t actually respect the will of the voters. Politicians drawing their own district lines to their own partisan advantage. Corruption is governing in self-interest.

I work for an organization called RepresentUs. Our goal is to fight corruption in government through the strengthening of these very same democratic institutions that have been undermined for too long. I have lived and voted in Virginia for 18 years.

I lead advocacy campaigns to advance social justice in cities and states throughout the country, but I cannot ignore what’s been happening in my own backyard any longer.

In Virginia, it is perfectly legal for elected officials to rig their own district maps behind closed doors without any meaningful input from citizens. Patrick Henry started doing this in 1788, and politicians haven’t stopped doing it since. This is corruption, plain and simple.

And this year, Virginia voters have a decision to make. It’s about whether we, as Virginians, want to embrace the notion that our elections can be fundamentally fair, or whether we will just accept the erosion of our democratic norms.

If we want to reject the powers that have been undermining our crumbling institutions, Virginia voters should vote yes on Amendment 1, which would put an end to partisan gerrymandering in the commonwealth once and for all.

Amendment 1 will strengthen Virginia’s representative democracy by taking the sole power of redistricting away from politicians in a proverbial smoky backroom via the creation of a bipartisan redistricting commission. It would be led by citizens, require full transparency of all meetings, include historic constitutional protections for minority voting communities, and ensure that legislative district lines are drawn fairly and do not favor one party over the other.

It would be an enormous step to end the corrupt practices of the past and restore fairness to one of the foundational issues of our electoral system.

Some may be wondering why this should be done on the state level. It’s simple: As the United States’ democratic institutions are weakened, state and local governments provide a pathway to create tangible progress in a manner that Congress cannot provide.

Let’s be perfectly honest: There is a total absence of political will to fix these systemic problems at the federal level. I would love for Congress to get its act together to unrig our nation’s broken system of redistricting, but I would advise against holding your breath on that one. Let’s just say there’s a reason recent polls show that congressional approval ratings are around the same as the percentage of Americans who believe in the existence of Bigfoot.

RepresentUs has passed 114 anti-corruption acts and resolutions in cities and states across the country. We believe that change happens from the bottom. We don’t need to rely on a dysfunctional federal legislature when voters can take control of their own destinies through ballot measures, including Amendment 1 in Virginia.

If this amendment is approved by voters, it would be the single most significant redistricting reform policy shift in Virginia’s long history. Virginia would also be the first Southern state to join counterparts that have enacted similar citizen-led commissions, including California, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey and Utah.

It’s long past time for Virginia voters to stand up to corruption by politicians who gerrymander for their own partisan gain. It’s time to vote yes on Amendment 1. That would be unprecedented, too.

