For the past five years, teachers in Fairfax County Public Schools required Jewish kids to attend class and scheduled tests and homework on the two holiest days of our calendar when Jews need to be in synagogue. To end this disparate treatment of minority faiths and help stop the many incidents of hate-based bullying of Jewish, Muslim and Sikh children in Fairfax schools, their parents worked together for a year crafting a solution. In February, they asked the school board to close schools for four days — those most holy to the Jewish, Muslim or Hindu faiths — to show solidarity with children who yearn to be seen, respected and included in their school communities.

The Fairfax County School Board’s dozen members, most of them White, Christian and entrenched for more than a decade, ignored the interfaith recommendation and made democracy its own religion. They issued a long-winded statement that directed Fairfax County teachers to continue to hold classes on an itemized list of 15 “religious and cultural observances,” including the four holy days, but postpone tests and social and athletic events. The board also voted to let teachers take two holy days off, but only if they make up the 16 hours missed. In other words, the board voted that Easter and the two-week-long Christmas break are the only religious holidays important enough to close schools and fully exempt teachers and students from absence.

The Constitution wants no American to feel uncomfortable because of beliefs that differ from those of the majority. As a Jew, I believe the school board had an opportunity to score a solid home run for tolerance. Instead, it took a wide swing and missed. School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson defended the decision by noting that in the past five years too few absences occurred on the four holy days to warrant school closure. But should absences have been the defining measure when teachers and students stayed in school, uncomfortably, to avoid penalties? Or when being in a minority means your numbers will never add up to the Christian majority?

It’s hard to be in a minority. No Jew has been part of a majority in any country in the world, ever, until Israel. We American Jews pray in a language different from the one we speak, reckon time by a different calendar and give full allegiance to this country. “God Bless America” was written by Jewish immigrant Irving Berlin, grateful to be here. He and other Jews also wrote such popular Christmas songs as “White Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which our kids sing at Fairfax Christmas pageants. Next fall, they’ll be marked “absent due to cultural observance” under a policy that makes Judaism officially “secondary” to the Christian norm.

It’s not too late for the board to begin to redeem itself. For starters, it might invite a learning session with a Temple Rodef Shalom rabbi who leads our nearby progressive, diverse congregation of families, many of which are mixed marriages. Our rabbi could share why on the autumn holy day of Rosh Hashanah Jews turn inward to reckon with pain they caused others, ask for forgiveness and pardon those who offended them. Ten days of repentance later, Jews can ask God for forgiveness on Yom Kippur, the profoundly solemn Day of Atonement. These are not mere “cultural observances” into which the board now lumps our High Holy Days, but an obligation to practice our faith’s core values.

From 2019 to 2020, the Anti-Defamation League tracked a near-doubling of white-supremacist, anti-Semitic propaganda, a total of 5,125 cases, the largest number it ever recorded. Some of the highest levels of anti-Semitic incidents occurred in Virginia. That alone should have told the school board it needed to take specific action to show solidarity with Jewish students. To create a scattershot list of “15 religious and cultural observance days,” treat them differently from Christian holy days and term that “equality” is as ridiculous as cluster-bombing a foreign meadow and calling the ensuing quiet “peace.”

In effect, the board created a two-tier education system by establishing a “separate but equal” policy for minority faiths that is not equal and will continue to add to children’s “feelings of inferiority.” The Supreme Court found this unconstitutional for race in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka in 1954. The same should apply for religion.

Rather than “elevate our systems’ respect for religious and cultural observances,” as Anderson claims, the board’s majority vote hides beneath the sort of legal hoodie found unlawful decades ago.