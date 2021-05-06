In these waking moments, I occasionally meet those denizens of the night, the ones who for one reason or another are out on the streets. For some, it is their home. I can’t say I can relate to their level of need; I’ve been fortunate that way, and I recognize this. I have to refuse their requests for money; it’s what I’ve been told. That’s not a way to help, according to the experts. But my truck is full of food, and I offer whatever I can to take away the gnawing hunger. At the same time, I have to make the most of the precious time I have to set up, lest the customers arrive and I’m only partly ready. A bit of food to chase away the hunger of one of these people in need, and I have to get on with the business of setting up. I can’t linger or get into their personal histories — as much as I’d like to.