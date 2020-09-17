By April 2019, the Maryland legislature had approved a bill that would withdraw Maryland from the program if the so-called gag rule was implemented, while simultaneously assuring that the state would replace federal funds with state funds to protect family planning and abortion access.

The 50-year-old federal program was designed to provide affordable, comprehensive family planning and health services to all patients, regardless of income.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to reverse the gag rule and restore full funding to Planned Parenthood and similar women’s health-care providers. As if the stakes of the fall election were not high enough, the Title X situation provides yet another dramatic illustration of how much hangs in the balance.

When Maryland passed legislation last year protecting women’s reproductive services, it was the first state to do so, and as I wrote then, the hope was that the Free State might spur other states to step up and protect funding for family planning services. A number of other states did indeed follow Maryland’s lead. As a result of numerous legal challenges, the rule was never fully implemented, and on Sept. 3, the Richmond-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit affirmed an existing permanent injunction, blocking the Trump administration’s abortion referral restrictions from taking effect in Maryland — but only in Maryland.

While family planning advocates cheered the ruling, a number of legal observers pointed out that in a similar case heard by the Supreme Court in 1988, the high court upheld such restrictions as within the scope of the program.

The most recent ruling arose from a challenge by Baltimore’s mayor and City Council contending that the rules would violate the right of physicians to communicate fully and honestly with patients, particularly when a patient indicates she intends to end her pregnancy. It was as a consequence of this prohibition on free speech that opponents termed it the “gag rule.” In their lawsuit, Baltimore health officials said that 1 in 3 women in Baltimore City relies on publicly funded health care for contraception. Although Title X, as noted, has never allowed federal funds to be used for abortions, contraceptives, cancer screenings and referrals to abortion providers for women who indicate that they intend to terminate a pregnancy have been permitted.

Writing for the majority, Judge Stephanie D. Thacker noted that the Trump administration “failed to recognize and address the ethical concerns of literally every major medical organization in the country” and employed an arbitrary estimate of what it would cost clinics to comply with the rule, which requires that any family planning clinic build a separate facility and maintain a separate staff segregating its family planning services from any abortion-related counseling or procedures. Although the ruling applies only to Maryland, it has created a split in the judiciary, because the 9th Circuit previously allowed the funding restrictions to proceed. As a result, it is increasingly likely that the matter will end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The attempt by the Trump administration to curtail women’s reproductive rights is surely no surprise. And although the 4th Circuit ruling provides a temporary reprieve, the women of Maryland — and the nation — should be protected from heavy-handed federal intrusion into their most intimate medical matters.