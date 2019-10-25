Public access to copies of courtroom recordings is state-mandated under Maryland Rule 16-504(h). Trial-court recordings are vivid historical records that allow public hearings to be relived, as they occurred. Their use in podcasts and documentaries has been central to the changing cultural landscape of how stories about law and the justice system are created, communicated and consumed by the public.

Recordings from Baltimore criminal cases have been featured in some of the most popular podcasts ever, such as “Serial” and “Undisclosed.” These shows are in many ways responsible for the shift toward “serialized” and series-based formats in radio, film and television and for the global revival of the investigative “true crime” genre.

What is not commonly known is that when news outlets, documentaries or podcasts use Maryland courtroom recordings in their storytelling, their creators are violating Section 1-201 of Maryland’s Code of Criminal Procedure and could be held in contempt of court.

In 1981, the Maryland General Assembly enacted legislation to ban the “recording or broadcasting” of any criminal court proceeding. Although the ban remains in effect, the state has never enforced it. The penalty for violating the ban, to be “held in contempt of court,” has remained undefined for nearly 40 years.

With a federal lawsuit now challenging the Maryland broadcast ban for the first time, multiple incidents of media outlets brushing up against the ban were documented in the lead-up to Pierson’s unlawful court order.

On April 24, two days after the new season of “Undisclosed” aired, and while journalist Justine Barron was attempting to access recordings of trial proceedings for the 2015 death murder of Freddie Gray, Pierson issued a blanket ban on access to recordings, with no explanation.

Instead of holding anyone in contempt of court for broadcasting court recordings, Pierson cut off the media’s ability to access those recordings as source material.

Barron sued, and in a September judicial decision, Pierson’s order — issued under an exception clause — was deemed invalid because a blanket ban on public access to audio recordings would nullify Rule 16-504(h) itself.

Pierson’s attempt to ban access to copies of courtroom recordings is not isolated. Since his order was issued in April, at least one other Maryland judge, Sheila Tillerson Adams in Prince George’s County, issued an equivalent order to ban access under the exception clause. When looking to history, administrative judges have used the exception clause of 16-504(h) as a loophole to skirt the rule since its inception on July 1, 2005.

Just days before, on June 27, the administrative judge of the Charles County Circuit Court of Maryland, Robert Nalley, preemptively nullified the rule, issuing a local order that banned public access to courtroom recordings.

Nearly 14 years later, in March of this year, when the author cited Rule 16-504(h) to request copies of audio recordings of courtroom proceedings in Charles County, it was Nalley’s 2005 court order that was referenced by the court administrator to deny access. No rationale for the order was provided.

What the administrator failed to mention was that in September 2014, the Maryland Court of Appeals banned Nalley from the bench after he ordered a bailiff to use a 50,000-volt stun cuff to electrically shock a defendant for speaking out of turn in his courtroom.

A courtroom recording of the incident was not made public until federal prosecutors charged Nalley with violating the civil rights of the defendant, eight months later. When the victim later sued Nalley for damages, his complaint was dismissed because Nalley’s actions were protected by “judicial immunity.”

While Maryland judges might not be liable for damages caused by unlawful acts of extreme violence they’ve ordered while on the job, the recordings of what happens in their courtrooms are public records under state law. Rights to court recordings should never be altered by a judge’s ploy to deny access to the media or to shield the public from what happens in their courtrooms. No exceptions.

