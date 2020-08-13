I applaud the D.C. Council’s vote for $3 million in one-time funding for go-go music. However, I am saddened to learn that the inequities between public investment in go-go music and other arts have intensified since then-D.C. Mayor Marion Barry appointed me to chair the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities (DCCAH) in 1994.

AD

AD

“Arts” usually brings to mind high society, opera and symphonies — but not to me. At first, I was surprised the mayor chose me to lead the city’s top arts agency. Later, I understood why. I had served the commission as the representative for Ward 8. I had been very active in the community. I established and co-chaired the annual Malcolm X Day Celebration in Anacostia Park.

More important, I was the original manager of the seminal go-go band Experience Unlimited Band, a.k.a. EU. I was very vocal in attracting funds and attention to programs in Ward 8 that worked with the city’s youths. I organized “Save the Go-Go” rallies at city hall when go-go was unfairly blamed for the city’s struggles with gun violence and drug addiction in the late 1980s.

Sadly, since I left the arts commission in the 1990s, funding for community groups has not changed that much. Although the budget for the DCCAH has increased a great deal (to $38 million for next year), funds to support neighborhood cultural initiatives, especially in underserved areas of the city, have not.

AD

AD

The DCCAH would support “major institutions” with funds earmarked for them every year. These groups included the Arena Stage, the Corcoran Gallery and the Kennedy Center. I see the same pattern today with 28 percent of funding automatically going to the National Capital Arts Cohort, composed of powerful arts organizations with budgets surpassing $1 million.

In 2019, the D.C. Council enacted a law designating that members of the National Capital Arts Cohorts get funding forever — without having to apply. Every other D.C. arts organization must go through a rigorous process to get access to funding.

For example, last year, while thousands of go-go advocates took to the street as part of the Don’t Mute DC movement, the local nonprofit Teaching for Change applied to the commission for a modest $18,000 grant to fund its “Teach the Beat” program, a go-go education initiative that has worked in D.C. Public Schools for more than five years teaching the history of go-go music and how to perform it. This effort has placed master go-go artists such as EU drummer William “Ju Ju” House, Be’la Dona Band leader Cherie Mitchell, and former Soul Searchers and Rare Essence member John Buchanan in schools.

AD

AD

“Teach the Beat” was the only program proposal focusing on go-go music. Still, while members of the National Capital Arts Cohort were collectively awarded $8 million without even applying, the DCCAH rejected the grant application for “Teach the Beat.” This makes no sense and shows the failure to support efforts by the go-go community.

Something is deeply broken in a system that allows blatant inequities. It also shows the growing gulf between the haves and the have-nots as D.C. continues its dramatic economic transformation amid gentrification.

I am proud that go-go has stood the test of time and now is recognized as a pillar of the community. As of February, it is the official music of D.C. Go-go deserves its historical recognition in society, but significant funding and serious support are necessary to ensure it continues to exist.

AD

AD

Go-go’s context and viability must be supported wholeheartedly by officials with action — support for programs that embrace the music’s history and growth. If properly funded, go-go could be transformative for D.C. as a music destination, like Austin, Nashville and New Orleans.

The $3 million in funding secured with the help of D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), and the ongoing funding sought with the help of D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) are good places to start.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many go-go bands and musicians have suffered because of lost wages. DCCAH Commissioners Natalie Hopkinson and Cora Masters Barry have requested emergency financial support for local musicians — to no avail. It is critical, especially in these tenuous times, to show this support for D.C. musicians. Financial support of go-go — the music and the musicians — is a must and should be a constant.