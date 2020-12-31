Virginia recently registered the highest infection rate ever in its state correctional facilities, but Northam continues to sit on his hands. Despite his leadership in addressing coronavirus challenges and his support of criminal justice reform, he has failed to use the power of clemency inherent in his office to make early prison releases possible, instead condemning inmates, staff and prison towns to unnecessary exposure.

Governors, like the president, have the power to pardon and commute prison terms. Presidential clemency has fallen on hard times as President Trump wields it largely to benefit those with personal connections. He has proved even more miserly than his predecessors with clemency even though the coronavirus is ravaging federal prisons around the country. But the president is not the only one who appears to lack courage, compassion or interest. Governors, with a total prison population of about 1.2 million, have together released only a few hundred men and women early. Yet it is upon them to save people in their states’ prisons from infection and death. As a side benefit, they may also save the pardon power.

The coronavirus has besieged state prisons around the country. Unsanitary and crowded conditions, which render social distancing aspirational only, threaten the health of men and women who often suffer from underlying health conditions. A rapidly aging prison population made prisons ripe for the virus. It is no surprise that Virginia’s prison facility for the elderly and sick witnessed the highest number of deaths.

Prisons are not self-contained units. Prisoner transfers and releases spread the virus. Corrections staff carry it between the inside and outside. Especially, large prisons drove up local infection rates over the summer, as a recent Prison Policy Initiative report indicates. But now the virus is spreading much faster and more widely. Deaths of people in prison rarely make the news. The body count piles up but hardly registers with the public — or apparently in governors’ offices.

With the exception of a handful of commutations, the silence from governors’ mansions around the country has been deafening. This may not surprise in states where governors derided the coronavirus and took little action. Northam, however, acted early and decisively. Still, neither his physician background nor his racial justice commitment appears to include prison inmates.

Virginia’s conditional pardons allow for early releases from prisons. Northam could advance the release date of all inmates who are to be released within the next six, nine or 12 months. He could target inmates older than 60 who have served at least two-thirds of their sentences or 25 years in case of life sentences. He could at least provide speedy release to those with debilitating illnesses or preexisting conditions. He could mandate electronic monitoring or grant extensive furloughs that would allow a reassessment of these releases once the pandemic is over.

The governor had the summer months to plan for such releases, as health experts long predicted a second spike. With the opportunity for creating a thoughtful and regularized process squandered, clemency now would not be perfect. Yet it would fulfill the core function implicit in the term “clemency,” with the state providing mercy at a moment of national crisis.

Early releases will require investment in Medicaid, probation officers, housing and perhaps electronic monitoring. Yet, those costs would still be less than the state’s more than $20,000 annual expense per inmate.

Northam still has a long, dark winter to make good on his commitment to racial justice and criminal justice reform. The prospect of widespread vaccination by late spring is no excuse for inaction. With coronavirus-related deaths projected to double by April 1 in Virginia, there will be widespread suffering among inmates and staff. Northam could lessen the pain. With African Americans dramatically overrepresented in Virginia’s prisons, the governor’s use of clemency would be a powerful sign that he is serious about racial equality and fulfilling our joint humanity.

In addition to saving lives and signaling the value of all people independent of their criminal record, the governor may also be able to set a powerful national signal for an effective and appropriate use of executive mercy. As Trump uses his clemency to benefit friends with claims of questionable merit, the governors could provide the blueprint on how to reinvigorate the pardon power. Northam could take the lead. The service to the state and the country would be immeasurable.