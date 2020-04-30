President Trump has supported protests fueled by right-wing donors to “liberate” states and reopen the economy. It is illustrative to ask who really benefits from these calls to precipitately reopen government. The Post’s excellent labor reporting points to an answer to this question. Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaints filed by workers in meat processing plants in several states, coupled with coverage of the push by executives to declare meatpacking an essential industry, suggest that executives might be troubled by the possibility that governors are contemplating measures that would increase their business costs to reopen safely. There is ample evidence these executives have the ear of the White House. Statehouses would do far better to listen to workers.

The meatpacking industry is only one of many that successfully lobbied for deregulation that speeds up lines and increases safety risks to workers while eliminating labor inspection. It requires no stretch of the imagination to believe that executives are quietly lobbying the Trump administration and friendly statehouses to insist that criteria to reopen businesses shift health risks onto workers, not employers.

The actions of meat and poultry processors, retail companies and others to reopen before they have taken adequate measures to keep their workers safe should be met with a strong response from governors. Governors should take a hard negotiating position with respect to employer liability. Hogan should continue to demonstrate bipartisan leadership engaging Maryland’s Democratic state legislature and attorney general to join with the growing task force of Eastern states that are preparing joint criteria for resumption of economic activity and by supporting the worker protections.

They should create advisory bodies of worker representatives to discuss how to reopen the economy in ways that ensure safety at work and, therefore, safety for communities at large. These bodies should represent the interests of all essential workers, including medical and public safety personnel, grocery, delivery, food service and handling and care workers. They should include representative unions, where they exist, and representatives of non-unionized workers.

Many retail and delivery workers, facing deadly risk to themselves and their families, have been taking direct action in recent weeks to highlight their plight. Some have faced termination or retaliation by employers. State governments represent these workers and should do better. Don’t make them take to the streets. Invite them in (safely), and ask them how they can be safe at work.

Their demands are practical and common-sense and can help all of us reduce our risk. First, all enterprises should be required to provide adequate personal protective equipment and to create adequate measures for social distancing within the workplace. Second, all enterprises that require personnel to work on site must also ensure they have access to testing and adequate sick leave for themselves and their families. Third, we must strengthen business liability for the safety and health of workers. Fourth, as a critical public-safety measure, we must increase resources for statewide labor inspection to ensure that workplace guidelines are inspected and to protect workers’ families and communities from the spread of disease that can be exacerbated by crowded or unsafe workplaces.

To be sure, many small businesses in my own community have made heroic efforts to reopen to provide food and essential services while keeping their own staff safe. We must be sensitive to the costs they face and ensure they receive the necessary support to keep operating. But I’ve also observed that these small restaurants and groceries are more likely to be concerned about protective measures at this time as they rely on the goodwill of communities for their continued business. Large companies such as Amazon are making record profits while cutting corners when it comes to sick leave and worker safety. They can afford to do better and must be held accountable to do so. [Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.]

The reopen protests are immediately disruptive, but, equally important, they have generated media attention and pressure on governors that might leave them more susceptible to the pressures of corporate executives who, safely distanced themselves, are unwilling to pay for the long-term measures that are vital to a healthy economy and a healthy society. Governors can take the high road and show their commitment to resuming economic activity, but they should not trust the views of these executives. We’d do much better to trust worker representatives with the health of our families and communities.

