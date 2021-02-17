In coming months, more than 200,000 Maryland renters risk eviction from their homes. They will feel what one Gaithersburg retiree felt as he simultaneously faced heightened vulnerability to the coronavirus and the loss of housing. He had complained to his landlord about illegal, inaccurate late fees. When he asked to see an accounting, the landlord refused and filed for eviction, citing “tenant holdover.” Because the court case was a “summary” proceeding, the tenant had little opportunity to prove a defense that the eviction was retaliatory. He now lives in a motel and has been unable to find housing during the pandemic.

Countless other renters are “self-evicting” after receiving threatening notices from landlords. After losing jobs and income because of the pandemic, many renters will simply leave their homes because they see no hope in repaying months of back rent or stopping repeated “failure to pay rent” actions.

Proponents of the cheap, easy eviction are weighing in. They want the General Assembly to wait for federal aid to kick in and lose the opportunity to legislate meaningful, lasting change. Multi-housing industry lobbyists oppose tweaks to their collections process, such as a requirement to seek rental assistance or to offer a repayment plan before filing an eviction action. Even the District Court of Maryland opposes a bill that would allow eviction diversion services at the busiest local courts — because there’s not enough space in the buildings.

Renters know the difference between another round of applications for emergency money and bold reform for housing stability. They know that when they fight evictions, the court process is tilted in favor of landlords. They know they lack advantages in the court process and cannot afford legal representation. Maryland’s vast eviction system turned out nearly 670,000 cases in fiscal 2019, which is more than two eviction cases for each one of Maryland cost-burdened households. This system “works” so long as renters pass through it in absentia or ill-prepared to defend against expert legal staff retained by landlords. According to a 2020 analysis of one of Maryland’s highest-volume eviction dockets, approximately 99 percent of tenants are unrepresented in their court case, and in 93 percent of such cases, the tenant experiences disruptive displacement. Tenants might lose everything simply because they had no right to a lawyer.

Maryland legislators have before them a “housing justice package” ready for enactment. These bills would halt evictions entirely during the pandemic, establish ongoing rental assistance funds, build out an eviction diversion program to reduce the annual toll of hundreds of thousands of damaging eviction judgments, give renters a right to a lawyer when facing eviction, require that landlords terminate leases only with just cause and raise court fees from among the lowest in the nation to ensure eviction filings are not frivolous or abusive.

Renters, now approaching 40 percent of state residents, know what’s at stake. They know what’s on the table. They are watching and waiting for bold action. Although temporary protections from eviction are helpful, they do little to change the underlying destabilization in Maryland’s housing economy.

When children are forced to move from school to school, our investments in academic achievement are reduced. When families experience homelessness after an eviction, their health conditions deteriorate, especially at a time when the health and safety of everyone are paramount in our society. When seniors, people with disabilities and the working poor are kept in perpetual instability and fear for their housing, the health-care, crime and safety-net costs increase for all of us.

It’s time to recognize that housing is not a common commodity. It is a human right, essential for community health and prosperity. Maryland must disenthrall itself from the multi-housing industry’s propaganda that the sky will fall if reasonable renter protections are legislated. Maryland legislators need to establish a modernized, more equitable balance between a landlord’s right to make a reasonable profit and a renter’s right to a secure, quality home. Our state cannot afford, in human or financial terms, to continue absorbing the externalized cost of cheap, easy eviction.

The legislation is there in the legislative chambers. It is time for the legislature and its leadership to act boldly.