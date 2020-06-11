I’ve been keeping an eye out for small graces, bits of light or levity, little indicators on the dashboard of life to remind me that everything would, one way or another, be all right.

One of those happened in late April when Ben Markowitz, principal designer for the tech company where I work, posted an early-morning message to the company chat channel. He was running late for some virtual meeting because he’d seen a bird caught in what appeared to be a fishing line about 45 feet up in the air, tangled in a tree above a lake near his house in Harrisonburg, Va. Within a few minutes, several co-workers (including me) had posted messages of support and encouragement, along with ideas on how to get the bird down from such a height.

Markowitz told me later that his early-morning walk has become one of the best parts of a life altered by shelter-in-place rules and closed schools in his area. Instead of rushing to get his three school-age children out the door, he takes the time to enjoy the solitude and the quiet. On that morning, he heard something that sounded like a scream, but couldn’t tell where it was coming from, or what it was — until he looked up and spotted the bird.

“At first I thought it was dead — but then it would try to fly,” he said.

He went home and returned with his wife and children and a tailgating flagpole, which proved too short.

“That’s when I sent the [chat] message to work and posted about it on our neighborhood Facebook,” he said.

“Some of the ideas were just not realistic, so I told people to just walk down to the lake and see it for themselves,” he said. “Then someone suggested pulling the branch itself lower, which gave me the idea that finally led us to rescuing the bird.”

Eventually, Markowitz said, a nearby fisherman helped: First, they tied a wrench to a rope and threw it over the fishing line, which loosened the whole complicated mess that had trapped the bird. The fisherman tied a fishing weight to the end of his line and cast it over the line that had trapped the bird and, with maneuvering and patience, they freed the bird. Someone was stationed below with a small tablecloth to catch it.

For a few hours, my co-workers and I watched for news of the bird rescue, and many responded with happy emojis on news that Markowitz had freed it and was taking it to an animal hospital. He posted a photograph of the bird, which proved to be a belted kingfisher. Someone on our team shared details about this bird, which lives along the streams and creeks of the Chesapeake Bay watershed but is not often seen.

“He hit the ground but was still alive, so we took him to the Wildlife Center of Virginia,” Markowitz said. The bird couldn’t fly, although it tried. The center cares for wounded native wildlife.

He added that in the days after the rescue, neighbors would call out — from a safe distance — for news of the bird. Co-workers sent messages. “I was surprised by the reaction — it was so awesome — and I guess I taught my kids a lesson in compassion,” he said. “I remembered when I was a kid, and a bird’s nest fell from a tree. My dad built a wall around it so cats couldn’t get the baby birds. I remember that to this day.”

Despite days of care at the Wildlife Center, the bird did not survive.

“I would have tried to rescue it anyway. I couldn’t have left it just hanging up there like that, and there was a huge storm that night. It would have been a terrible thing to do to a bird,” Markowitz said.

“It sounds trivial in comparison to what people are living through right now, but I thought of what Nick [our CEO, Nick Culbertson] had said [about using our] circle of influence right now, and what we can control, and I just knew I could save that bird.”

I know that when I saw the photo of the bird wrapped in a towel in Markowitz’s hands, I felt a sense of relief. One thing had gone well for that morning. A sense of hope returned, however briefly. As Markowitz put it, “Things like this are when you learn more about people — a bonding experience, a common event, it brings people together. In the grand scheme of the world, it seems so minor, but right then, it meant everything.”

