It was in the summer of 1972 that Canan, a recent graduate of Syracuse University, first met the Sister of Charity, a nurse at the East Coast Migrant Health Project in North Carolina. Federally funded, its clients were mostly Black farmworkers whose field labor up and down the rows was harvesting vegetables and fruits beginning in the spring in Florida and seasonally moving north with the crops.

In his first post-college job, Canan, 22, was assigned to be Sister Joseph Beatrice’s health-care assistant. In her early 60s and dressed in lay clothes with only a black and white nun’s veil, she graciously welcomed Canan to her team. “I didn’t know it then,” he would one day write, “but I had entered one of the great friendships of my life.”

Based mostly in rural Smithfield, N.C., where a huge Ku Klux Klan highway billboard sign threatened integration and spewed violence while welcoming visitors, the pair would move among the sprawled worksites offering their medicines and mercies to the poorly paid laborers who lived in fetid, near-airless cement-block hovels. The sister had a settled life as a school nurse until watching “Harvest of Shame,” a 1960 documentary by Edward R. Murrow of CBS News on the maltreatment suffered by farmworkers. Awakened, she became a volunteer at the migrant health project, a heartfelt and life-changing decision.

For Canan, his close-up awareness of the realities of injustice and poverty during his 18 months assisting Boniface had much the same rattling effect. It reinforced his leanings to become a lawyer, ones first felt in college when his cousin’s husband, a district attorney in Brooklyn, “invited me to spend a day with him in court. The day was filled with bail hearings, trials and sentencings. Many in the court — defendants, victims, witnesses — were living on the edge. I was impressed as the district attorneys, defense lawyers and judges all struggled to do justice and do right by them. The excitement of being a trial lawyer also got in my bones. All trial lawyers feel it.”

For his legal education, Canan chose Washington’s Antioch School of Law, a scrappy enclave that specializes in clinical experiential, not bookish theoretical, learning. Ralph Nader hailed Antioch as “not just a law school; it is also a public interest law firm with teacher-lawyers and students providing free legal services to the poor and others who are unable to obtain representation for their rights.”

With two of his schoolmates, Elkanah Burns and Jeff O’Toole, Canan’s earliest practice was at Canan, Burns and O’Toole, where he focused on civil rights and criminal defense litigation. He joined the Southern Center For Human Rights in Atlanta, where one of his clients in 1983 was John Evans, an Alabama death-row inmate for whom Canan filed multiple appeals. None was successful. Gov. George Wallace denied a last-minute clemency appeal. Evans, who had become emotionally close to Canan, asked Canan to attend his execution. Seated behind a glass window and 15 feet from the chair, Canan beheld Evans’s shaved head and strapped arms and legs for the 14 minutes and three separate 30-second 1,900 jolts of electricity needed to kill him. The straps caught fire and burned Evans’s flesh. It was one more botched execution, Southern style.

The slaying gained national and global attention. Canan recalled that “John’s barbaric death was just another part of the ritual of killing. He had been burned alive and his body mutilated. The cruelty and suffering that John endured shocked many people around the world. The Times of London called John’s death ‘grotesque.’ ”

At 70, Canan is now a senior judge on call for about 10 weeks a year. Outside the bustle of the court, he has been using his time well by writing. Last month saw the publication of his “Pursuing the Horizon: Stories of Justice.” In more than 300 pages of clearheaded and often soulful prose, the book shows a judge willing to share with readers what are often heartfelt confessions about the tensions between his judicial life and inner life.

In a case that called for a decision on whether to end life support for a hospital patient in a persistent vegetative state, Canan knows that some branches of Christianity, Islam and Judaism condemn ending such support as murder. Recognizing that he has taken an oath to follow the law, he reveals that “the principle that troubled me the most was, strangely enough, one of faith. I don’t consider myself a religious person. Raised in Reform Judaism, I belong to an eclectic and progressive Jewish community that attracts interfaith couples, such as my wife and me, and to the extent it has a philosophy, it sees Judaism as an evolving value-culture that honors humanism and spirituality. There is an emphasis on what is known as tikkun olam, or repairing the world in one’s everyday life and the life of the community.”

One case, one trial, one judgment at a time.