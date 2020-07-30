You can read about my high school, Glenelg, in The Post: In the middle of the night in spring 2018, four senior boys graffitied the school with swastikas, the letters “KKK” and slurs about Black, gay and Jewish people. This hate crime reshaped my identity as a Jewish woman by exposing me to anti-Semitism and reinforcing my advocacy for a future of cultural freedom.

I learned a lesson that seems to resonate more and more each day as protesters all over the country take to the streets for equality: Don’t wait for hate to come to you to stand against it.

As a kid, I never thought twice about my multidenominational upbringing. My mom was raised in the Southern Baptist church, and my dad is Jewish. I knew that Mom loved Christmas and that the season began the day after Thanksgiving. With Dad, we would light a menorah and eat chocolate gelt. I understood that other families in my community didn’t celebrate Hanukkah, but that never seemed significant to me.

I never felt different as a kid. But high school taught me that being different makes you a target. In my sophomore year, a boy I’d known for years threw a penny across the room and yelled to a fellow Jewish classmate, “Pick it up. You’re a Jew, right?” The boy laughed and complied, but when our gazes met, his eyes weren’t laughing. Anti-Semitic jokes and insults were frequently directed at me and the 30 other Jewish kids at my school of a thousand. I reasoned to myself that, in a rural area like Glenelg, maybe these kids hadn’t been raised to understand diversity.

All that pent-up prejudice came to a tipping point in the spring of 2018. Black paint coated the school with a thick layer of hate. When I arrived at school that day, I was confused by the heavy police presence. Soon, images of the defacement plastered social media, and students started calling their parents to come pick them up.

I thought it was commonly understood that the swastika represents the slaughter of millions of my people and others under a regime that defined them as subhuman. My Polish ancestors died in Auschwitz, so I knew better than most people the implications of that symbol. For the first time, I felt scared for my life because of my identity. It had never occurred to me that I could be hated simply for being. I knew that racists and neo-Nazis existed, but that was in some far-off world that existed only online. That day, that world knocked on my front door.

What I learned that day is that I cannot afford to hide my identity. What we permit, we promote. If bigots are not challenged when they scorn the religion and ethnicity of others, their abhorrent agenda will continue. I need to be proud of who I am. That means no more laughing at the jokes delivered at my expense, no more shying from conversations about identity and no more hiding. By not standing up for myself, I am agreeing tacitly that it is okay to demean those who are different.

When I went home that day, I turned on the news. That’s when I noticed it. One of the swastikas was painted backward. They had inadvertently (and ironically) painted a Buddhist symbol of good fortune and well-being. That black spray paint had accidentally created something beautiful. Instead of being a stain on my community and dagger into the soul of its people, in my eyes, the symbol was transformed into a hope for a better future if we all take a stand against hate.