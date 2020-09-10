For anyone not familiar with the history of the R-word, Dictionary.com (based on the Random House Unabridged Dictionary) provides a good overview:

“The date and origin of this term is in dispute. Evidence seems to show that in the 1760s, French colonists in the Mississippi Valley translated a Native American spoken term into the French language as peau rouge, which was then translated into English as redskin. Through the early part of the 19th century, American Indians continued to use their native word self-referentially, and it was translated into spoken and written English as redskin with no derogatory connotations, even as a term of respect. However, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, within the historical context of white-Indian hostilities, use of the term redskin was associated with attitudes of contempt and condescension. By the 1960s, redskin had declined in use; because of heightened cultural sensitivities, it was perceived as offensive. Yet use of the term survives in the names of some sports teams.”

During the period of “white-Indian hostilities,” The Post and other newspapers frequently published sensational news articles that combined derogatory adjectives with the term “redskins.” That helped transform it into a racial slur by reflecting and feeding public “attitudes of contempt and condescension” toward American Indians.

Some of the many articles from The Post:

• “The Nation’s Wards.: The Turbulent Redskins Causing Trouble in Many Quarters,” The Post, front page, March 28, 1883.

• “Rebellious Redskins: The Revolt in the Northwest Assuming an Ugly Form.” The Post, news, July 24, 1888.

• “Recalcitrant Red Skins.: A Band of Sioux Leave the Reservation — Cavalry in Pursuit,” The Post, front page, Aug. 20, 1888.

• “A Pow-Wow With Sioux: The Obstinate Redskin Resorts to Divers Pretexts to Escape Accepting the Treaty. The Commissioners Speak in Vain at the Council at the Pine Ridge Agency — Further Efforts will be Made, However, to Induce the Indians to Sign.” The Post, front page, June 17, 1889.

• “Sulky Redskins Refuse Rations.” The Post, news, June 30, 1892.

• “Death in the Canyon: Heavy Slaughter of Yaquis by Mexican Troops. Attacked Indians by Night. Hostile Redskins Penned in by Perpendicular Walls, While a Murderous Fire Was Poured Down From Above,” The Post, news, Feb. 15, 1903.

• “Indian Rum Traffic Bared to Senators: Wisconsin Witnesses Also Describe the Neglect of Needy Redskins,” The Post, news, July 11, 1929.

Other derogatory adjectives used with “redskins” by historical newspapers include “savage,” “cruel,” “insane,” “treacherous,” “lawless,” “renegade,” “vicious,” “warlike,” “belligerent,” “devilish,” “murderous,” “thieving,” “bloodthirsty” and “drunken.”

That The Post continued to use the R-word in news and sports articles until recently — long after the pain and damage it and other historical newspapers inflicted on American Indians — reinforces the need for an apology and an effort to make amends.