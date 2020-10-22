AD

Given a field this massive, and the possibility of votes closely divided 23 ways, it’s entirely possible that someone could narrowly win the second seat with as little as 10 percent of the vote. Come to think of it, maybe the candidates should just play musical chairs. It might be an improvement.

This is no way to hold an election and ensure an equitable outcome. Our democracy should have fairer rules than a children’s game. And yet here we are. There’s an easy solution: It’s time to modernize D.C. elections with ranked-choice voting.

The goal of our elections, after all, should be to determine the wishes of the largest number of voters. We want to choose representatives who reflect the will of the people. Giant candidate fields in a city election — combined with the “all or nothing” plurality rules that anoint the person with the most votes, even if 90 percent of voters chose someone else — make anything close to representational fairness nearly impossible. And it puts voters in a nearly impossible position.

A council field this large and diverse should be celebrated. Instead, all those candidates and plurality rules create a recipe for an unrepresentative result. We’ve seen it happen before: A city that is 46 percent African American could lose by dividing its votes among several candidates.

Multiple candidates from one neighborhood might also fracture voices. Or multiple Latino or LGBTQ candidates might cancel each other out, rather than reflect the vibrancy of emerging communities. Candidates of color could find themselves pitted against each other, which is exactly what happened the last time D.C. voters cast ballots for an open at-large seat.

It would also be possible for a candidate who doesn’t reflect the views of the vast majority of voters to prevail. In a field this large, 90 percent of voters could divide their votes among 22 candidates who back D.C. statehood, strengthening rent control laws, expanding public housing opportunities or more equitable taxation policies — and lose to a single candidate who opposes all of these popular initiatives.

Ranked-choice voting guards against those unrepresentative outcomes, and cities and states nationwide are increasingly adopting it for precisely this reason. And isn’t that something we want to strive for — an election of ideas around which voters can coalesce? Ranked-choice voting allows voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference: one, two, three and so forth. If your vote cannot help your top choice win, it counts for your next choice.

It could help create an entirely different political climate in D.C. The winner in a ranked-choice voting election is the candidate among the front-runners who is able to build the widest coalition across the entire city. It’s no longer enough to micro-target any one group of voters or neighborhoods. Ranked-choice voting encourages coalition-building. Candidates with similar ideas might run together instead of tearing each other down. Candidates would need to reach across racial, generational, economic and political divides.

Our city is changing. New generations are knocking on the doors of power. We’re becoming more diverse. We need a modern voting method that encourages this diversity to bring us closer together. Diversity and choice make us strong. A lot of choices should not, paradoxically, lead to accidental minority rule. Instead, let’s give voters the tools they need to negotiate these large pools, express the fullness of their opinions and make D.C.’s elections more meaningful and fair.