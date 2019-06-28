The historic Shaw neighborhood thrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as the pre-Harlem center of African American intellectual and cultural life but experienced great economic decay following the riots in 1968. The community has been transformed over the past years with renewal projects, development and gentrification. (Evy Mages/For The Washington Post)

Khelil Bouarrouj is an activist who writes about LGBTQ issues.

This month, a mob reportedly shouting an anti-gay epithet attacked two gay men on U Street NW. Sadly, attacks on LGBTQ people in the District have more than doubled since 2015. And last year was the worst on record, with 60 reported attacks. The U Street-Shaw corridor was the site of more attacks in 2018-2019 than anywhere else. So is it gentrification’s fault?

As a community, LGBTQ people have long settled in peripheral neighborhoods, and many migrated toward Shaw after Dupont’s property prices spiked. Queer people have helped revitalize cities nationwide, but urban renewal has losers, too. Roughly a dozen new luxury condominiums and apartments and remodeled million-dollar rowhouses have made Shaw one of the District’s most sought-after markets. Correlation is not causation, but the rise in property prices dovetails with the rise in anti-gay crimes: There were no reported “bias crimes” in the area from 2014 to 2015 but more than a dozen since 2016.

Displacement is deeply painful. As The Post’s Colbert I. King observed on changing neighborhoods, “To the new arrivals, tenants being kicked out were just faceless renters . . . but those same men and women, at least to kids in my neighborhood, were community pillars.” The District’s gentrification is the worst in the nation; 20,000 black D.C. residents were displaced between 2000 and 2013. In 2004, Sisterspace and Books, one of the few remaining black-owned businesses on U Street, closed its doors. More recently, a campaign was mounted to support a black-owned shop in Shaw. The call to action? “Fight to save black culture in gentrifying D.C.” But save it from whom?

How we talk about gentrification can either unite us in common purpose or provoke social divisions.

It is important to stop here and dispel any misunderstanding: This is not about black people attacking gay people but the possibility that a few individuals within an aggrieved community have seized on members of another community who have become signposts for their daily injustice. Homophobia is an easily awakened prejudice, and our uber-minority status carries the perception of little risk to the offender. Framing attacks as “hate crimes,” however, might be distorting. How we understand crimes informs our expectations for accountability. Focusing on individual animus may distract from structural inequities that foreground social division.

The truth is that mass displacement is a consequence of a political elite obsessed with making cities inviting, above all, to the wealthy. When he was the mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg dreamed of billionaires moving to his city, as their higher taxable income, he argued, trickles down in public services for everyone else. It’s a nice theory, but the upper-income tax rate is the lowest in decades. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has demonstrated fealty to Bloomberg’s vision. Bowser has supported more than 7,200 new affordable units and doubled the low-income housing fund, but she has devoted greater attention to luring corporations while snubbing constituents worried about massive disruption to their neighborhoods.

Bowser, for instance, proposed several neighborhoods for Amazon’s second headquarters search. (The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, is the founder and chief executive of Amazon.) The company might not have been a welcome neighbor. Amazon is notorious for strong-arming governments to reduce its tax burden, even when it means less housing for the homeless. Bowser offered Amazon, inter alia, a five-year corporate tax exemption (and a permanent rate cut from 9 percent to 6 percent) and a five-year freeze on assessed property value. The offer belies the notion that services get a revenue boost when the rich move to town. No surprise, then, that the mayor refused to release the proposal. A Freedom of Information Act request got the public a heavily redacted version.

The mayor made a personal pitch to Washington’s professional football team in a bid to secure a new stadium, but when the Neighborhood Commission in Hill East, the proposed site, invited Bowser to hear residents’ concerns, the mayor sent an aide to “blow smoke,” in the words of one resident who has lived in the neighborhood for 41 years. When protesters recently interrupted a speech at the D.C. Housing Expo and Home Show, shouting “fix public housing” and “stop gentrification,” Bowser quickly left the stage and responded by tweeting affordable housing stats. Where’s the proposal for a freeze on property taxes in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods?

Reported “bias crimes” against all minorities have tripled since 2015. Something is broken. Battles over relative privilege and hate-crimes framing distract from the larger problem. A coalition of marginalized people fighting for equitable public spaces would ensure a greater likelihood that our collective demands will be addressed and would build allies for future struggles, including advancing LGBTQ well-being in the city.

In a hopeful sign, this year’s Dyke March centered opposition to gentrification as a lesbian rights issue. The LGBTQ community may want to circle the wagons, but now is the time for mobilized solidarity.