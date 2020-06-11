One of my favorite paths, the Great Marsh Trail through a part of the Elizabeth Hartwell Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge, has received more attendance than I have ever seen. This path, designed as accessible to visitors with disabilities, is a paved walkway approximately four feet wide. The wearing of masks is minimal with people in close proximity on this path and, I’m sure, other similar situations exist on other trails in many parks in the area. This was once a regular walk for my wife and me, but we have stopped using this path for this reason.

AD

AD

I am very happy to live in such an area and have encouraged many to come and experience the many opportunities and blessings of nature that we, who are fortunate to live here, enjoy. I also know that such visits do, indeed, benefit people’s sense of well-being; something sorely needed these days. Yet, under the current realities, it is distressing to imagine that there are so many who feel that being in nature can relieve them of the very real and significant risks and responsibilities of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully, this time in our lives will foment a greater appreciation of the natural bounty that surrounds us and our place in real world. But without constructive and enlightened leadership and guidance, this potential awakening, as has been the case with such times in the past, will slowly evaporate under the unrelenting heat of our hellbent consumer lifestyles.

I would like to see more emphasis put on efforts to educate the public on proper behavior on our public lands and spaces so that we all might benefit and grow from these experiences rather than simply become infected.

AD

AD