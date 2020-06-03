But when the smoke had cleared from the scene (literally), the chosen “set” proved stronger than any lines uttered by a bad actor. Again, an empty vessel of a man had misjudged the power of a community of faith. The whole episode now reads like a disturbing parable, the likes of which are found in the Bible he waved as a prop.

AD

AD

I am deeply thankful to the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, for condemning his gross misuse of authority. At St. John’s, a church that every president has attended since 1816, this president alone will be remembered for using force outside of God’s house to clear his “stage.” He will be remembered, too, for exhibiting a willful ignorance to the United States’ deep commitment to the separation of church and state, for ignoring racial injustice and for an unfathomable lack of grace and good manners.

But St. John’s is bigger than his smallness. Like many others who have found a spiritual home at St. John’s, I am deeply appreciative of the intellectual depth of its leaders and my fellow congregants. I revere its storied past, including its role as a gathering point during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. I find hope in knowing that at 11 a.m. on Sunday, the hour King called “the most segregated” hour in America, St. John’s old pews are increasingly filled with people who reflect a new, diverse America. I am proud that every week from the altar, we are led by clergy who understand that justice, treating people with kindness and respect, standing up to tyranny and protecting the weak are the cornerstones of our church and our daily call to action as Christians.

Over the years, I have made deep and lasting friendships at St. John’s. Many of my church friends hold different political views from me, but we are connected by a shared love for our church community and our commitment to our faith. We have worshiped together as our children have grown up, as we have grown older and as life has ended for people we have loved. St. John’s is a place where Christ’s essential teaching that we love our neighbors as ourselves is actively practiced.

AD

AD

Now, I am struggling with how to love my neighbor who lives across the street from the church I have called home for more than 30 years. I am incensed that he did his business in our churchyard. But I watched my grandfather, a minister in the Deep South, spend the last years of his life mend deep wounds made during the civil rights movement, and I know that the long arc of history is on the side of good. So, when Sunday comes, I will continue to pray for our president, and I will continue to ask God to grant us all strength, hope, courage and patience.

St. John’s is more than just a prime location. For two centuries, it has held a commanding view of the White House. I pray going forward that the White House will have a clearer view of St. John’s and all that it represents. It is not a stage; it is a sanctuary. It is a holy place that welcomes all who search for faith, hope and love and who are open to a life guided by a greater power. It is why for two centuries, presidents have chosen to come inside and listen — not stand outside and shout.

Read more:

AD