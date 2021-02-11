The world was denied John’s insight, humor and writing when he was murdered at the peak of his career in a shooting rampage at the newspaper where he worked. As a sports reporter for 40 years, he made friends at all levels of sports and journalism. Although he had stories picked up by national media and he appeared as a guest on many programs, he never got hired at a big-city paper. Nevertheless, on the sidelines of games of the Wizards, Orioles, Nationals and especially the Maryland Terrapins, he reached across the press row to introduce and mentor writers who went on to the Baltimore Sun, the Dallas Morning News, The Post, the Athletic and the New York Times.

AD

AD

John’s writing was never what you’d call flashy. That’s probably why he never caught on. It was workmanlike, but it was insightful to even the most devoted or cynical sports fans and still accessible to readers who wanted to understand what the fuss of sports was all about. I was always so proud of his work.

John’s friends knew him as the definition of “inside basketball.” What they may also have learned, if they were unlucky enough to play him in trivia, was that he knew music, history and literature, too. When Trivial Pursuit came out with a Baseball edition, once John got the dice, the game was over; he never got a question wrong.

As our nephew grew to more than six feet, he pooh-poohed John’s offers to help him with basketball, confident in his own dreams of the NBA. When he finally deigned to watch John’s left-handed hook shot, he realized his mistake. My niece told me that John had read her high school writing and told her it was really good. That praise helped her grow confident that she could be a writer herself someday. John’s wit made my mom laugh. His sensible spending made my dad relieved. My older brother, when he finally was eligible for rehab and out of prison, told me that he was glad to find out his sister had married a good man.

AD

AD

John’s job required him to work nights and weekends, but he was never too tired to be the responsible son who looked after his mom and dad, and he showed up for his cousins, aunts and uncles. He wasn’t too tired to remodel parts of our house for his sister when she returned from charity work in the developing world to slowly recover from a brain injury. He wasn’t too tired to drive to pick up his brother’s car after his untimely death.

At John’s memorial, many young journalists, including many women who blazed their trails in sports, remarked how he had mentored them. John never came home from work and announced he had mentored anyone. He just said he had a nice lunch with a colleague and had picked up the tab.

John’s life had many facets. He mentored and connected with hundreds of people. His life affected many in his profession, family and circle of friends. John never became a sports media celebrity, but, to quote his favorite film, “no man is a failure who has friends.”

AD

AD

We are all survivors of gun violence and suffering, whether we experienced or witnessed it ourselves, whether we lost someone, whether we were the emergency response team who had to see the carnage firsthand. I assure you that someone in your circle of family and friends is weary from gun violence. Whether it was suicide, intentional or negligent. Whether it was a loved one or acquaintance; an adult or a child; a civilian, a member of the armed services, a veteran. Not even Valentine’s Day can provide relief for domestic violence and the officers who respond to calls.

We can prevent gun violence when we embrace safe-storage laws, welcome background checks and report red flags. We are weary of pandemics. But we won’t stop combating this one until it is vanquished.