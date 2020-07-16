AD

Behcet’s is an extremely rare disease that affects both the large and small vessels of the vascular system. There is no cure. We manage my flares with many medications and immune-system suppression. I have used steroids and chemotherapies. In a few weeks, I will start a biologic medication. These therapies are scary, debilitating and expensive, but they keep me alive. My husband and children need me to remain in the best possible health; they need me alive.

My husband and I have an 8-year-old son who is at high risk for the novel coronavirus because he lives with cystic fibrosis, a rare and potentially fatal disease that affects all his major organs, including his lungs. Our twins are 4 years old; we have a daughter in heaven who would be 2, and an 11-month-old son. We have a joyful and busy house!

Voting is so important to me and my family. It is life-and-death. The people who represent us vote on laws that directly affect our life span, access to care, access to education and access to community. Because of the combination of our voting system and the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in my life, I am terrified to vote. To vote I must quite literally put my life at risk. This is wrong and needs to be fixed. My condition is rare, but there are countless more Virginians with disabilities or preexisting conditions facing the same challenges that my family is. Virginia now has no-excuse absentee voting and limited early voting, but it should make more accommodations.

Even outside of the coronavirus crisis, our voting system is hostile to people with disabilities. There are voting sites that are not wheelchair-accessible, anyone who is immunocompromised is at risk in line, and those who are not able to stand in long lines are deterred from voting sites.

Because we have two people with disabilities in our home, we must be extra-careful. Both my son and I are at high risk for getting the coronavirus. We have been isolated since March 6, and we are following all guidelines to keep our family safe. We disinfect groceries before bringing them into our home. If we take any chances, our family could be burying two of its six members.

Before moving to Virginia, I lived in Washington state, which has the most accessible voting I have experienced. In Washington, voting is 100 percent absentee. Several weeks before an election, voters receive a voter’s guide in the mail that outlines each candidate and referendum in detail. The ballot comes separately, and voters can mail it or drop it in a locked and secured ballot box at a library by the day of the election.

Some states have allowed voters to apply for absentee voting because of the pandemic. This is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough. Voters should not have to apply to vote absentee and prove they have need. Every registered voter should automatically qualify to receive their ballot by mail. We all deserve our votes to count, we all deserve to be able to access voting, and none of us should have to risk our lives.

My family should not have to bury me or my son to have our vote count. The way voting is designed right now, that is a very real risk. If I go out to vote and contract coronavirus as a result, my vote will have cost me and my son our lives. It will have cost my family their wife, mother, son and brother.

I want to vote; I need to vote. And I need my representatives in Virginia to make our voting safe and accessible to all voters.