They took my wallet, phone and keys. I slowly opened my eyes after I heard one young man slightly laugh from farther away. I walked toward my house, which was a few feet away, when one of the young men said, “Here go your keys.” He threw my keys in my direction on the ground. I turned around with my head down, grabbed my keys and went into the house more upset with myself than anyone else.

Washington is a town divided by race and income, one whose demographics are rapidly changing. My wife and I could have bought a house in the suburban enclaves of Montgomery County or Prince George’s County, or in Northern Virginia. However, I wanted to be close to my mom, and my wife and I both wanted to be near D.C.’s business district. As an African American man and native Washingtonian who grew up “east of the River” during the 1980s and 1990s, I feel a cultural and historic connection to Fairlawn, our current neighborhood, which is more than 90 percent African American and borders historic Anacostia.

When I approached our home in my car one night at 11:45, I noticed three young African American men walking up the hill toward my car on the opposite side of the street. I paused, took a breath and decided to proceed. I refused to give in to the stereotype that young African American men should be feared and avoided, especially at night. I gave the young men the benefit of the doubt and presumed they would pay me little to no attention, as the overwhelming majority of people do every day. I was wrong.

Who’s to blame for the violence in our communities? Those young men risked my life and theirs for meager material possessions. My wallet contained $20 and credit cards I quickly canceled. What would drive someone to commit such risky and heinous acts? Is there more I could do to prevent these crimes from occurring?

When I go to Friendship Heights, a predominantly high-income white neighborhood in Northwest Washington, I don’t feel the slightest hint of danger. Yet I see fear in the eyes and caution in the body language of some white individuals walking their dogs or pulling their kids in wagons as I approach. We all seem to be living in a society full of perpetual anxiety, and African Americans are paying a heavy price for it. African Americans have a higher chance of being victimized and a higher chance of being racially profiled.

There is a different level of pain and deception when you’re robbed by people you represent and trust. I routinely pick up trash on my block. I take my daughter on walks and regularly ride my bike throughout my community. I may have spoken to or seen the perpetrators at some point in the past, yet they disappeared before the police arrived two minutes after the attack took place.

I resisted efforts to follow the trend in my neighborhood of installing cameras around our home for years — until now. We park our car in the back driveway more often, especially at night. One neighbor suggested I buy a gun. Another neighbor suggested I give the young boys a certain look if approached again. I only want to live a life without being in a constant state of paranoia that exists in urban communities across the nation. Is that too much to ask?