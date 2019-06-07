Todd Oppenheim is a lawyer in the felony trial division of the Baltimore City Public Defender’s office. The opinions here are his own.

How does one keep a straight face while representing indigent clients in criminal cases against the very municipal government whose offices are simultaneously being raided by the FBI?

As a longtime Baltimorean and attorney in the public defender’s office in Baltimore City, it feels as if my town is coming apart at the seams amid the mounting public scandals. For years, many have accepted our situation as an inevitable hypocrisy. The powerful run afoul of the law with impunity as the underclass gets preyed upon, but never before has it been so blatant.

In Baltimore, you need a shovel to dig out of the morass of local misconduct — from our very own Baltimore Police Department and the former Gun Trace Task Force to now-former mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D). My colleagues and I get to consider all of this while we struggle to defend poor, mainly African American clients who are overpoliced and often overcharged in their cases.

The pot has officially called the kettle black. So, let’s try to put things in perspective.

The Pugh scandal concerns her “Healthy Holly” children’s book series. Shady as it may seem for a career politician to have a side gig writing subpar, poorly illustrated children’s books, Pugh collected nearly $800,000 in “Holly” sales while serving Baltimore — most of that from a hospital system on whose board she sat. The FBI is looking into a different nonprofit on whose board she also sits.

After the scandal broke, Pugh cut a reimbursement check for $100,000 as if it were nothing. The ex-mayor is embroiled in state ethical and disclosure violations and potential federal criminal charges (likely tax-related).

But her tenure was problematic from the outset. She vetoed a minimum-wage bill that she promised to support during her campaign. She also struggled to articulate any plan to address the city’s violence. She never prioritized underserved neighborhoods. Her transportation director was ushered out in the middle of the “Healthy Holly” mess. That’s our leader, folks.

The police department is equally unsettling. Since 2017, Baltimore has been under a federal consent decree after the Justice Department’s scathing report detailed unconstitutional practices and misconduct in the department. Pugh finally installed a new police commissioner. Her first appointee was federally indicted (and now has been convicted) for tax evasion. A second nominee failed miserably. This is the ninth police commissioner in 18 years.

Nothing explains the problems of the Baltimore Police Department better than the Gun Trace Task Force, though. The rogue unit’s officers stole from, assaulted and planted evidence on suspects. After federal charges in 2017, the GTTF’s officers’ cases made their way through court last year, scoring sentences the likes of 25, 18 and 15 years for the worst of the group. The GTTF’s tentacles and attitude linger in the department. Case in point, the 2017 viral body-camera footage showing a police officer planting drugs. He claimed it was a mere reenactment of the seizure. That officer was convicted of evidence tampering last year.

This is a slap in the face to Baltimore residents, especially my clients.

The ex-mayor’s chosen alternate profession, children’s book author, couldn’t be more ironic in a city with a faltering public school system. Baltimore schools have left many of my clients out in the cold, literally, considering that every year many Baltimore schools have heating issues in the winter. Most of my clients don’t complete high school, which helps lead them astray. The street life has allure because our local economy does nothing for underprivileged neighborhoods, leaving them with nary a grocery store or accessible jobs besides those associated with drug dealing. These same neighborhoods have higher rates of lead-paint poisoning and violence because they are ignored by politicians too busy with their various board-member duties, including the ex-mayor.

My clients stare down double-digit prison sentences for drug offenses. They face onerous, lengthy probations when the state isn’t seeking prison terms for various crimes. Many of my clients are jailed pretrial. Helicopters, airplanes, cameras, dogs and military weaponry all converge to keep my clients in check. Meanwhile, the folks in charge don’t seem to have to abide by the rules because their collars are white. We need to be able to trust our elected officials so that the government has some legitimacy, but we’re not even close. Baltimore has a bright, glowing “vacancy” sign in the leadership department. Hopefully, someone or something will fill it soon.