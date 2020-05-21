We’ve disconnected segments of the population in places such as Northwest, a mainly African American area, through poor governmental oversight, horrible schools and a lack of employment, which all contribute to the historic violence. Now, to fuel deadly viral infections in those same spots, add an institutional inability to properly instruct and inform citizens.

Two weeks into Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) stay-at-home order, a group of young men, mostly African American, continued to participate in organized football workouts supervised by coaches on the turf field next to and operated by the YMCA on 33rd Street. The group was larger than 10 people. Social distancing was disregarded, even though senior apartment buildings are within spitting distance. It was stupid and dangerous.

The Y said the group and others that used the space were trespassing. About a week later, “no trespassing” notices went up, and the field cleared.

Take a drive around the city, and you’ll still see others ignoring the pandemic rules. Forget our failed national leadership. On a local level, messaging on fighting the virus has been unclear at best but mainly nonexistent, especially in poor, black areas — apropos of a city that has long abandoned many of its inhabitants.

I have been a public defender in the city for more than 15 years. I am a white man living in a predominantly black neighborhood. A major issue for my clients, most of whom are black, is encounters with Baltimore Police Department (BPD) officers who violate Fourth Amendment guarantees of freedom from illegal stops and searches. To put it bluntly, Baltimore police officers rarely shied from an encounter with a black person they deemed “suspicious.”

Now, when everyone’s health is at risk, simply having a conversation with some young men playing football is problematic for law enforcement because the police department lacks credibility. However, people need to be thoughtfully advised about staying home, social distancing, contact tracing and stopping the spread. The police can’t seem to do it. Our elected officials aren’t doing too well, either. What does this portend for our neglected neighborhoods as we begin to lift restrictions?

Our previous mayor is headed to prison. Our present mayor, upon taking office, proposed boxing matches to resolve street violence. One mayoral candidate was filmed on a body camera during a traffic stop trying to get the cops to go easy on him. Another candidate recently poured her own $1.5 million into a flailing campaign while thousands in the city are out of work.

Elected officials should be out in black neighborhoods warning residents of the pandemic’s dangers. Tweets are useless. Walk the streets. Do a mailer. Heck, use the police helicopter or the ridiculous, humming surveillance plane to drop leaflets.

And, though no one wants to talk about my clients, more than half of our pretrial incarcerated population, presumed innocent and awaiting aspirational court dates, is housed in prisons, often out of town because the governor shut down the detention center five years ago. There isn’t even updated infection data published from our jails.

Now is a moment to protect our most vulnerable populations, not just the elderly and those with certain preexisting conditions, but also poor, black neighborhoods. When this is over, the effects of the economic downturn will continue to sting disinvested areas for years. These residents need improved affordable health care, a revamped justice system and not just a true minimum wage but also a total redistribution of wealth.

We can’t even communicate a basic message to them at this point. Instead, we perpetuate a competition between the murder count and deaths from the coronavirus to see which is greater before the year is out.

