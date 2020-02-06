A few days before my senior year began, news channels flashed remembrance photos of Jamahri Sydnor, who was hit by a stray bullet while driving in the Brentwood neighborhood of Northeast. Jamahri and I went to middle school together: I remember her contagious smile. Just a month later, Zaire Kelly, a friend of my close friends, was shot as he tried to defend himself from a robbery on his way home from a college prep course

I remember a seemingly never-ending scroll of “rest in peace” posts consuming my Instagram feed that year. Although I didn’t know most of the victims, the violence felt close to me. Police reports indicated that shootings were happening blocks from my house, in places I am all too familiar with: Metro stations, grocery store lots, school zones. I began to notice how most of the violence in the city is concentrated in areas east of the Anacostia River. If environmental injustice is the disproportionate exposure to environmental risks and hazards, then the concentration of gun violence in Southeast and Northeast Washington calls for environmental attention.

The Northeast and Southeast quadrants of the District are distinctly violent territories, shining light on an array of inequities in the city. According to the D.C. police, more than 160 homicides were reported in 2019. About 75 percent of these homicides occurred in Northeast and Southeast. The violence is isolated, creating a tight bubble of exposure, damage and trauma. Who are the victims in this bubble? They are predominantly low-income and African American people. These facts raise the question of how this landscape of violence is perpetuated and what the value of life is east of the river.

Here’s a starting point: Schools in these neighborhoods are underperforming, and there is a lack of recreation and after-school centers. According to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, half of the District’s lowest-performing schools are in Ward 8. Many residents live at or below the poverty line and, because of a citywide lack of affordable housing options, cannot afford to move to safer parts of the city that offer better schools and opportunities.

The daily violence in Northeast and Southeast induces stress, anxiety and fear among residents. I remember emerging from the Minnesota Avenue Metro station near my house one day after school and seeing caution tape everywhere, delineating a shooting that happened in broad daylight. My fears of not getting into my top college were replaced with a fear of being caught in crossfire.

Instead of focusing on college applications our senior year, my friends and I attended back-to-back funerals. Residents living in pockets of the city where violence has been normalized are exposed to trauma levels that imitate those of war zones. The mental and physical health needs of these communities are ignored as demonstrated by the lack of grief counseling offered in schools and the inadequate hospitals in these parts of the city. There is only one hospital in Southeast, and it lacks a trauma center to treat gunshot victims. Ambulances often travel 30 minutes to reach an adequate facility. This lack of accessible and quality health care further illustrates the lack of value placed on black lives in this city.

Gun violence is a public-health issue for black urban environments. Though the media continues to focus the gun reform movement around mass shootings, black and brown kids in neighborhoods like mine are all too accustomed to it.

How can we continue to live in an environment that attempts to kill us both mentally and physically? We can’t.