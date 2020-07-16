Instead of mailing every registered voter a ballot — as Maryland did for its June 2 primary and an April 28 special congressional election — the governor ordered the opening of more than 1,600 polling places and 79 early voting centers while mailing all eligible active voters an application for an absentee ballot.

It’s difficult to overstate how misguided Hogan’s decision is.

After castigating the State Board of Elections for “significant failures” in June’s primary — which included some voters not getting ballots in the mail and long lines at the few vote centers that were open under Hogan’s order — he said it was “unacceptable and inexcusable that they screwed up so much.”

In fact, by abandoning universal vote-by-mail, he has repudiated two of the most successful elections in Maryland history.

More Democrats voted in the 2020 presidential primary than any other presidential primary in the state’s history, according to former Maryland secretary of state John Willis. Total voter turnout in Baltimore City was 48 percent, three percentage points higher than in the 2016 primary, and the city’s highest ever in such an election. Baltimore’s mayoral primary had the highest percentage turnout than any other mayoral primary since 1983.

Notably, the vast majority of Marylanders used the mail-in option: Fewer than 3 percent of Maryland’s June 2 voters showed up at the polls.

In April, turnout for the special general election to replace the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D) was 10 percentage points higher than the February primary held the old-fashioned way. That’s impressive because the February election was the more competitive race — a Democratic primary in a Democratic enclave.

All of this shows how effective vote-by-mail is at boosting turnout, even when election officials are forced to make a major system change in a short period of time and under extraordinary circumstances.

Though Maryland’s June primary was not flawless, the remedy is not to abandon the system altogether. It’s to conduct more oversight over the vendor and offer early voting options and more in-person vote centers on Election Day.

On June 2, the state only had 44 vote centers open. That left one for every 93,000 voters. According to Amber McReynolds, chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute and the former head of Denver’s elections office, there should generally be one polling place for every 30,000 registered voters. To meet that standard, Maryland would need at least 136 in-person vote centers and an early voting period for its nearly 4 million registered voters. That would be vastly superior to 44. Those fixes would not only allow the state to replicate the high turnout it had in June, but they also would make the election go much smoother overall.

Mailing every voter an absentee application, rather than a ballot, creates an extra step that confuses the process and leads to lower turnout. This spring, for instance, Maryland mailed every voter a ballot and had 42 percent overall turnout. Ohio, by contrast, mailed every voter an application and had 20 percent turnout.

It is also far more expensive: The state will have to mail every voter an application and then a ballot to everyone who requests one. David Garreis, president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials, said the state doesn’t have resources to process thousands of applications.

Local election officials say the logistics of conducting a traditional election in a pandemic would be setting them up for failure.

That’s because they can’t adequately staff polling places — election judges tend to be older, at-risk people — and the majority of the polling places are schools and senior centers, which can’t accommodate gatherings and ensure safety. Garreis, who is also the deputy elections director of Anne Arundel County, told me the county was currently 1,050 election judges short of what it would need to run its 195 polling places. Equally disconcerting, 18 of those locations have already backed out.

What’s more, election officials won’t be able to train election workers. At least 4,000 of the more than 20,000 state election judges are trained at the University of Baltimore — which won’t allow trainings as the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on.

That helps explain why even Republican county election officials want a universal vote-by-mail system in November, as rural Dorchester County’s Board of Elections told Hogan in a June 12 letter.

If anything, Hogan’s plan for November will not ensure a safe and smooth election that can protect the public’s health and Marylanders’ constitutional right to vote. It is a gift to President Trump and the Republicans who want to create chaos and suppress turnout by discrediting vote-by-mail.

There is still time between now and November to fix the problems from the primary and build off its successes. The answer is simple. Don’t make it harder to vote by mail. Make it easier.