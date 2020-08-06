In a particularly ironic statement, the governor, who regularly appears to promote and defend his coronavirus policies and actions and his personal profile, accused Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s leading public health officer, of making a political decision. Hogan’s move, right out of the president’s playbook, sought to curry favor with private school constituents by undermining public health officials, who have been left to make decisions in the void created by the president’s disempowerment of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state’s inaction.

Although he has been imposing restrictions across the state for months, Hogan suddenly believes in leaving closure decisions to the businesses that operate private schools, which, he claims, “should be empowered to do what’s best for their community.” Like the president, he dismissed the pediatrician and public health officer’s decision in a tweet, rather than supporting the difficult stance taken by Gayles for a county that has been hit especially hard by covid-19. Montgomery County has Maryland’s second-highest number of cases, more than 18,000, and its highest death count, at least 797, as of Aug. 6. Again, Hogan is employing the president’s modus operandi by issuing an emergency order to reverse the public health policy.

Beyond considering the rise in coronavirus numbers in recent weeks, even without children in schools, we weekly are gaining information about how children handle and transmit the virus; the spread of the virus among children, their families, staffs and the wider communities when children attend school (in Israel, South Korea or Georgia); and the short- and long-term consequences of the disease on children. Any honest policymaker or governor should acknowledge there is much to learn, but the preliminary information about the risks to children and staff in schools is growing more concerning.

Private schools do not exist in a bubble. Private school staff and children live in communities that clearly are not doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even in the absence of the regular gathering of groups of students in schools. We know that private and independent schools, while concerned with the welfare of the members of their school communities, are also concerned with the welfare of their budgets. In the broader community, we are all making sacrifices, putting businesses and livelihoods at risk, and expending extraordinary hours and efforts to address the nutritional, educational and social-emotional needs of all children, without the convenience of going to school buildings.

Hogan proposes that private school communities be allowed to open and function autonomously, using increasingly toothless CDC and limited state guidelines. We need much more information about what his administration is doing to ensure and certify that school buildings are safe. In the past few months, we learned more about the spread of airborne coronavirus and that masks and social distancing guidelines are useful but not adequate to prevent the spread when children are indoors. The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) has joined the chorus of experts declaring that “the risk of pathogen spread, and therefore the number of people exposed, can be affected both positively and negatively by the airflow patterns in a space and by heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and local exhaust ventilation (LEV) systems.”

ASHRAE has provided guidance “to help designers retrofit and plan for the improvement of indoor air quality and to slow the transmission of viruses via the HVAC systems.” Among the goals of the designers “should be to increase outside air to the spaces and treat return air.” The association highlights that the guidance needs to be applied to each unique climate zone, unique school building and HVAC system.

Hogan is trying to deflect from the shortcomings of his own policies and the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maryland by taking political shots at public health officials and grandstanding with executive orders diminishing respect for public health officers. The governor would better serve Marylanders and all Americans by supporting the valiant efforts of health officials and by sharing what his administration is doing to retrofit and certify that public and private school buildings are providing airflows that substantially reduce the spread of coronavirus and other pathogens — before allowing any students to enter them.

