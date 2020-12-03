In 2019, this official oversaw the first vote-by-mail election in any jurisdiction in Maryland. Despite minor glitches, the election was an overwhelming success resulting in the near-doubling of votes cast in this off-cycle election. The success of Rockville’s 2019 election served as a timely blueprint for other jurisdictions that were preparing for a historic number of mail-in ballot requests for the 2020 primary and general elections. Neuman’s reward for overseeing this electoral success was to be pushed out.

Rockville residents are well-educated, well-informed and politically progressive. Rockville is also the county seat of Montgomery County, Maryland’s most diverse and affluent county. That is why it is so surprising that the ouster of a senior election official occurred with scant notice.

As we have seen at the national level, it is clear that it takes more than three branches of government to make a well-functioning democracy. The “fourth branch” of government — the press — is vital. As with many small cities, Rockville lost its newspaper years ago, and it is increasingly difficult for regional or national news outlets to cover local stories. Too often, those unreported stories have outsize implications for the health of our democracy.

Though I am not suggesting that Rockville is descending into the throes of authoritarianism, I am reminded of a couple of author Timothy Snyder’s admonitions about tyranny: “defend institutions” and “investigate.” Defending institutions includes supporting local (and national and international) media outlets so that our elected officials can be held accountable. Investigating at the local level can include safely attending and/or watching municipal meetings. In times past, it was common to have a local or regional journalist cover such meetings. Their vital public service would entail distilling the vapid exchanges into a concise narrative from which the citizenry could be informed. We no longer have the benefit of such reporting, and it is incumbent on us all to fill that void.

Paying attention to these municipal matters has outsize benefits. Although such meetings appear to spend an inordinate amount of time on discussions of seemingly arcane matters (e.g., zoning text amendments, master plans, budgetary matters, etc.), you may find them to be more relevant to your everyday life than you anticipated. This is especially true if you are concerned about police budgets/oversight, worried about a street that is unsafe to cross (either on foot or in a vehicle) or are struggling to pay increasingly expensive utility bills.

However sad it was that there was not more of an uproar at the deposing of our elections chair, it was reassuring to know that at least three people made their voices heard. It is my hope that there will be a chorus (instead of a trio) of dissent the next time such an egregious affront to our democracy arises. Moreover, I hope you hold these (and your own) elected officials accountable.

As difficult as it was to vote in this election, casting a ballot was the “easy” part of our participant democracy. Consistent, well-informed advocacy is necessary for a healthy democracy, and that benefits us all.