Benjamin Orr is executive director of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy.

As Marylanders, we believe all children deserve a great education that sets them up for a successful future. Our state has historically shown a deep commitment to investing in our schools, most recently when voters approved the constitutional amendment ensuring that more state revenue from casinos ends up in our classrooms.

As a result, the best schools in the state demonstrate what is possible when we invest in learning. At the same time, eroding support for schools over the past decade has left too many children across Maryland unable to access the world-class education they deserve.

Thanks to the hard work of the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, also known as the Kirwan Commission, and the General Assembly over the past few years, we are on a path toward an education system that sets all students up for success. However, that vision will never become a reality if we don’t put sufficient resources behind it.

The fact is, proven educational strategies such as expanding access to high-quality preschool, providing more supports for students facing challenges and expanding learning time will require that we invest more in our schools. We must not repeat Maryland’s past mistake of raising educational standards without committing to the funding required to put them in place.

Maryland’s school funding since the early 2000s shows what we can achieve as a state and what can go wrong when policymakers do not back essential investments with sufficient revenue. After lawmakers enacted the Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act in 2002, the number of school districts at or close to meeting funding standards increased from four in 2002 to 23 in 2008 — all but one of the state’s 24 districts. Students’ test scores also improved during these years as school funding increased.

Unfortunately, when the state faced revenue shortfalls after the Great Recession, policymakers responded by skipping or capping scheduled inflation adjustments in our school funding formula — effectively chipping away at education funding. Over these years, improvements in student achievement also stalled.

By 2015, the number of school districts meeting the Bridge to Excellence funding standards fell to six. Because Maryland schools are among the most racially segregated in the nation, these cuts hit students of color hardest. More than half of all black students in Maryland attended a school district that was underfunded by 15 percent or more as of 2017.

Maryland can do better. We can protect our investments in schools along with the many other important services the state provides, such as health care and transportation, by building a tax code that is more effective and equitable and that provides the resources we need to get our schools back on track.

We can strengthen Maryland’s revenue system by taking three steps. First, we should clean up our tax code to remove loopholes placed there by special interests. Second, we should update our sales tax to reflect the way our economy works today. Finally, we should fix our upside-down tax code that now asks the least of those individuals with the greatest ability to pay.

We can generate the resources we need to improve our schools and protect other essential public investments that are part of thriving communities, with minimal cost to most Maryland families — despite the governor’s recent over-the-top claims. By closing corporate tax loopholes and asking more of the few individuals who have seen their incomes skyrocket in recent decades, we can build world-class schools at an average cost of $5 per month for working families.

We know this approach supports better schools and vibrant economies, based on what we have seen in other states. For example, after California voters approved a ballot measure to increase tax revenue in 2012, unemployment fell more quickly there than nationwide and in two of the state’s three neighbors. Four years later, voters approved a measure to extend these tax reforms by an even wider margin.

Maryland’s own investment in public schools in the early years of this century is proof that we are capable of big things. We should recommit to the smart choices we made in the past by cleaning up our tax code and using the gains to invest in Maryland’s future.