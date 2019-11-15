Three years ago, I was driving back from a community meeting late one night, and I heard a voice come across the radio unit in my vehicle that simply said, “I’ve been hit.”

Our operations center responded, “Please clarify, your vehicle has been hit, or you have been hit?” There was no response.

Our incident response representative was hit by a passing vehicle while he was outside his truck with its lights on. Fortunately, he was not killed that night. The time that passed until we located our team member was the longest 10 minutes of my more than 20-year career in state government.

I remember thinking about the family members involved and hoping their loved one was okay.

Fast-forward three years — on the anniversary of the expanded “Move Over” law designed to protect people from this very situation — I was preparing to go live on television when I received an alert on my phone. There was a two-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway. Our Coordinated Highways Action Response Team driver pulled behind the crash to assist, exited his truck with lights on and was grazed by a passing vehicle. The driver did not even stop.

These are just two stories that illustrate our challenge; two examples of many that happen every year to our employees on the road helping motorists or taking care of our vitally important transportation infrastructure. Two examples out of the many law enforcement officers who are struck while keeping us safe on the roads. Two examples out of many of ordinary Marylanders who are struck when they simply had a flat tire or car trouble and had to get out of their vehicle.

All of these incidents can be avoided and our personnel can go home safely and uninjured at the ends of their shifts if we all just move over, slow down and drive with great attention and care when passing a vehicle on the side of the road or when we drive through an area where people are working.

In the past year, law enforcement personnel issued more than 17,000 citations and warnings to motorists who violated the Move Over law. It requires motorists to move into the nearest adjacent lane away from shoulder activity of emergency personnel and service workers or to slow down if they cannot safely move into another lane. Violators face a maximum fine of $750 and three points.

Our courageous law enforcement officers, paramedics, maintenance crews and service responders are working within inches of vehicles traveling at high speeds. As you are traveling this beautiful state, please give these dedicated professionals who are our fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, spouses and friends the room they need to do their jobs safely and ensure they make it home. I see and experience a truly amazing and dedicated workforce every day helping people in need, taking care of our transportation system, picking up litter, cutting grass, clearing snow and ice from the system, and working to keep us a little safer. Working alongside these women and men, I see the pride they take in our mission. They deserve a safe workplace, and they deserve to get home to their families. Please, move over, Maryland.

