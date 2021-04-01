Local decision-makers and housing nonprofits will undoubtedly race to distribute this rental assistance to struggling households. Yet a glaring lack of in-depth eviction data in Maryland could seriously hamstring outreach efforts and the allocation of aid to those most at risk of forced displacement. The state needs an up-to-date and comprehensive database on evictions.

As an eviction case snakes its way through a court system, it amasses a data set that can include filing date, address of the relevant rental property, names of the plaintiff (landlord) and defendant (tenant) and case outcome. Data is recorded by court clerks and is usually entered into an online court docket system.

Now, the Maryland court system publishes county-level totals on eviction filings and outcomes. Anything more specific, such as the neighborhoods in which evictions are taking place or the amount of back rent leading to evictions, is difficult to find. Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which maintains the most comprehensive data set on U.S. evictions, only includes census tract-level information for three out of 24 counties in the state, and the most recent year available is 2016. Other research is mostly limited in geographic scope and time frame, as well.

Without knowing answers to simple questions such as “Where are evictions most concentrated?” and “Who is most at risk for being kicked out?,” decision-makers can’t make real-time and data-driven choices about which communities need rental aid most. Instead, they may decide to distribute funds evenly throughout a county or city, or channel them through complicated and lengthy application processes that further marginalize low-income and resource-poor households. And this isn’t only an issue amid the pandemic; data gaps will continue to affect the response to our nation’s lasting affordable housing and eviction crises.

Detailed eviction information regularly aggregated into a statewide database would be a powerful resource for Maryland legislators and aid groups to discern which landlords rely heavily on the courts, which renters experience displacement and in which neighborhoods evictions are most acute. Funding, resources and outreach could then be directed based on a greater awareness of needs.

Adding other data points to this repository could lead to even more targeted actions in the fight against evictions. Specific information about the disparities in legal representation between landlords and tenants, for example, might help the state implement right-to-counsel programs in certain counties and possibly in individual courts. Or data on average back rent owed by city — say places as different as Hagerstown, Silver Spring and Ocean City — might better guide policymakers on just how much rental aid is needed where.

The Strategic Targeted Eviction Prevention pilot in Baltimore County shows that data-driven rental assistance works in Maryland. The program sidestepped traditional application processes and instead focused on providing bulk funding to class C and D apartment complexes, typically home to renters at risk of eviction. County officials and their nonprofit partners were able to distribute $4 million in rental assistance to more than 900 households by using local data on housing instability. Imagine something comparable scaled to the rest of the state.

That’s why policies akin to what’s outlined in Maryland House Bill 1312 are critical for renter households. H.B. 1312 would mandate eviction data reporting in Baltimore City and all Maryland counties, according to its current draft. The bill’s data collection centers on warrants of restitution and writs of possession, both of which are court judgments that signal a tenant is being evicted (unlike an eviction filing, which just means a tenant is being brought to court). The draft bill also mentions more granular data, such as Zip code or census tract of the rental property in question and the date on which the court order is carried out. The Maryland judiciary is designated to collect, compile and maintain the data and publish it every two weeks.

Annapolis is moving in the right direction, as the proposed repository is clearly important for understanding the scale and geography of evictions statewide. Yet the General Assembly should first ensure that the right conditions exist to build the database. That includes providing funding and staffing for courts to properly steward eviction data, creating detailed reporting standards, ensuring that counties’ technology can support the work and ensuring Maryland laws and regulations allow such information sharing. To alleviate privacy concerns, any plans should incorporate different levels of access to the database.

Regarding the nitty-gritty of data points: Any actionable database would benefit from the inclusion of information generated at the start of the eviction process. For instance, Maryland as a state experiences serial eviction filings, an intimidation tactic in which a landlord repeatedly brings cases against the same household to speed up rent collection. Accessing this prejudgment data can help policymakers and nonprofits better identify abusive landlords and struggling renters, preventing further harassment or forced displacement. There are also vast amounts of demographic data that are useful when formulating eviction policies, including statistics on race, income, age, immigration status and whether a renter household includes children.

Creating an aggregated database is possible, as indicated by similar repositories in other states, including Colorado, Louisiana and Kentucky. And the necessary political will is likely growing, suggested by the number of tenant-friendly bills in the General Assembly. Data-driven decisions can help renters best. Maryland must create an eviction database to better understand and solve housing instability throughout its most vulnerable communities.