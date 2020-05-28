Article VIII, Section 1 of the Maryland Constitution, enacted in September 1867, guarantees “a thorough and efficient System of Free Public Schools” and that the state “shall provide [it] by taxation, or otherwise.” And that is exactly what the General Assembly was doing when it passed legislation to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Though vetoing the education plan was within his authority, the governor just made the worst decision and let down Maryland’s children. The Maryland PTA appreciates the governor’s leadership through the novel coronavirus public health crisis. However, his decision regarding laws that are and will be needed to help our public schools recover is a failure in leadership of epic proportions.

Maryland has an unfortunate history of failing our children when times get tough. In 2002, the General Assembly adopted the “Thornton formula” and invested $3.2 billion to ensure schools had the resources necessary to provide every child with an adequate and equitable education. In 2008, the Great Recession hit, and Maryland lawmakers stopped fully funding the Thornton Commission’s plan.

Because of the major loss of funding, Maryland students suffered. Now, just as lawmakers decide to right past wrongs, the coronavirus pandemic has given the governor the justification he was looking for to veto the investment needed for our children.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is certainly needed now. The pandemic that has caused the state’s schools to close during the final quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, with no definite reopening in sight, is another reason Maryland’s children need the investment promised in the Blueprint legislation. While educators, students and parents are trying their best, we know that distance learning is no substitute for in-person learning. The pandemic has not created the disparities and inequities in Maryland’s public education. However, it is magnifying them and will cause them to grow even larger.

Students will need extra support, resources and investment to catch up and be successful over the long term. We need to ensure that schools and students have stable, adequate and equitable funding as we move past this period of underfunding and a public health crisis toward a new era of opportunity and success for all students.

The Maryland State Department of Education’s recovery plan in response to the coronavirus substantiates the need for the Blueprint legislation. The department’s plan says that classrooms will have to be reorganized to ensure social distancing. Children might be asked to alternate the days they are in brick-and-mortar schools. English and math teachers might be asked to teach the same class periods multiple times a week to accommodate smaller classes. School days might be lengthened to make up for learning and class time lost in the pandemic. Additional supports for students’ emotional and mental health are encouraged. The newly released “first-in-the-nation” plan will cost local school systems more to implement, and Hogan just denied them the additional resources with his veto.

The veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a guarantee of a return to the state’s lackluster educational past. It also places Maryland’s future in jeopardy. Enacting the Blueprint would have helped Maryland’s economy rebound by preparing our students for the jobs of the future and putting them in a better position to become tax-paying adults.

State lawmakers should step in and override the governor’s veto and the pandemic-filled spin.

